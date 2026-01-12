Who Is Drake Maye’s Brother Cole Maye? All About Patriot QB’s Brother’s Life & Career

Drake Maye is making waves as the New England Patriots’ quarterback, but athletic talent runs deep in his family. His brother, Cole Maye, chose a different path, excelling on the baseball field. Here’s everything to know about Cole, from his early life and career to his personal life and bond with Drake.

Who is Drake Maye’s brother, Cole Maye?

Cole Maye is the second oldest of the Maye brothers. While Drake became a football star and Luke made headlines in basketball, Cole followed his passion for baseball. He joined the University of Florida as a left-handed pitcher in 2017 and helped the Gators win the NCAA National Championship that same year.

Though Cole’s path differed from his brothers’, he still achieved great success. He built his own legacy on the baseball field while supporting his family’s accomplishments.

Cole Maye’s early life and family background

Cole Maye was born in Huntersville, North Carolina. He grew up with three brothers: Luke, Beau, and Drake. Athleticism runs in the Maye family, as all the siblings have excelled in their sports. Their parents, Mark and Aimee Maye, were athletes themselves. Mark played quarterback for the University of North Carolina from 1983 to 1988, setting several records during his time there, while Aimee was a basketball standout at West Charlotte High School and met Mark while working in the football recruiting office at UNC.

Cole attended William A. Hough High School, where he played baseball and quickly became a standout pitcher. After his freshman year, he transferred to Myers Park High School in Charlotte to continue growing as a player. Showing his dedication early, Cole Maye graduated in December 2016 and enrolled at the University of Florida in 2017.

Cole Maye’s career history

Cole made his collegiate debut with the Florida Gators in March 2017. As a true freshman, he pitched in five games, totaling 3.2 innings with four strikeouts. Though his playing time was limited, he contributed to Florida’s College World Series championship, making 2017 a historic year for the Maye family.

In 2018, Cole redshirted and focused on training. That summer, he played for the Charlottesville TomSox in Virginia’s Valley Baseball League, pitching 14.2 innings with a 2.45 ERA and helping the team finish first in the South Division.

Cole Maye’s baseball journey

Cole’s baseball journey began in high school, where he led Hough High School to a 24-7 record and a third straight MECKA 4A league title in 2016. He was named MECKA 4A All-Conference and proved his pitching talent with a 0.95 ERA as a sophomore.

After enrolling early at Florida, Cole continued to develop as a left-handed pitcher. He was part of a Gators team that won the NCAA National Championship in 2017, the same year his brother Luke won a basketball national championship at UNC. This rare achievement of two siblings winning major NCAA titles in the same year brought even more attention to the Maye family.

Who is Cole Maye’s girlfriend?

Cole Maye is in a relationship with Hales Somberg. There is no clear timeline for when they started dating, but they often share pictures of themselves on Instagram. Hales is a doctor and graduated in May last year. Cole posted a message to congratulate her and show his support. The couple frequently shares photos, from supporting Drake at games to their own date nights.

Cole Maye’s contract details, salary, and earnings

Currently, there is no public information about Cole Maye’s salary or earnings. His main focus remains on baseball, improving his skills, and building a professional career.

Cole Maye’s relationship with his brother, Drake Maye

The Maye brothers share a very close bond. Cole has been a constant supporter of Drake, from his college days at UNC to being drafted by the Patriots in April 2024. When Drake was drafted, Cole posted a heartfelt message on Instagram:

“Drake, I can’t wait to watch you ball out on Sundays! You have worked your whole life to see your dreams become reality, and that moment finally came,” he wrote. “You were built for this, a class act off the field and a killer between the lines. I couldn’t be happier for you. Love you, bro, and Go Pats! #mayeway,” Cole added.

Their bond goes back to childhood, filled with fun, rivalry, and playful competition. In a recent clip shared by NFL CFB on Instagram, Cole, Luke, and Beau remembered childhood moments. Cole even said, “Drake would wear a football helmet there for a little bit.” The Maye brothers laughed about how competitive they were. They said video games and one-on-one games often led to broken controllers and arguments.

Cole Maye’s social media handle

Fans can follow Cole Maye on Instagram, where he is active under the handle @colewitdaclues, sharing glimpses of his baseball journey and family life. His account highlights his dedication to sports and close bond with his brothers, giving fans a look into the life of the Maye family behind the headlines.

Cole Maye may not be in the NFL like Drake or hitting clutch shots like Luke, but his achievements on the baseball field are impressive. From winning a national championship to supporting his siblings every step of the way, Cole has carved out his own path. The Maye family continues to inspire with their talent, hard work, and close bonds, showing that success comes in many forms and that behind every star is a team of family cheering them on.