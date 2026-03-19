A.J. Brown Reignites Patriots Trade Talk After Rams ‘Scared Off’ From WR’s Pursuit

A.J. Brown is back in the spotlight as trade talks continue to build around the Philadelphia Eagles star. While nothing is final yet, the New England Patriots remain closely linked to the wide receiver. At the same time, a recent social media moment has added fresh attention to his situation during a busy NFL offseason.

On Thursday, CAA shared a reel on Instagram where A.J. Brown was casually answering quick questions in a short Q&A format. In the clip, Brown brought up the Patriots while talking about a game he still remembers. Later, Brown reshared the reel on his Instagram story as well, which fanned the flames further.

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“A game that I’ll never forget is the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots and New York Giants,” Brown said. “And growing up, I was a big Patriots fan, and the helmet catch just sealed the game, and I cried all night.”

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That game Brown is talking about is Super Bowl XLII in 2008, when the New York Giants beat the New England Patriots in a close game. The Patriots had not lost all season, but everything changed late when David Tyree made the famous helmet catch, helping the Giants win 17–14.

The timing of Brown bringing up that memory has caught attention. It comes as his name continues to be linked with a possible move to New England. Reports have said that New England has been in regular talks with Philadelphia about a possible deal. Brown, a three-time All-Pro, remains one of the biggest names linked to a move this offseason.

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The Eagles’ recent deal with tight end Dallas Goedert also played a role, and that’s where the financial side becomes important. Later, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport explained why timing is key.

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“At various times… it looked like A.J. Brown was going to be traded,” he said. “The New England Patriots… they are still in it. If the Eagles traded A.J. Brown now, it would be $40 million in dead money. After June 1, it’s $20 million… trading him after June 1 makes sense.”

Imago Philadelphia, PA – JANUARY 11: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown 11 engages the crowd during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111087

That difference could play a big role in how things move forward. A later trade would make more sense financially for Philadelphia and could also change what the Patriots are willing to offer. There is also a draft angle to consider. If a deal happens after June, it could involve picks from the 2027 NFL Draft instead of 2026. That matters because the upcoming class is expected to be strong, which could make teams more careful about giving up early picks.

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With several moving parts involved, the situation is still developing and could shift at any point. Meanwhile, one team that was once seen as a strong contender has now backed off, reshaping the trade picture.

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Rams pull away from A.J. Brown trade talks amid concerns

The Los Angeles Rams were once viewed as a serious option in the A.J. Brown trade conversation, but that is no longer the case. Their decision to step back has shifted the focus toward the New England Patriots, who now appear to be the main team to watch.

Los Angeles has built a reputation for making aggressive moves, especially under general manager Les Snead. That approach was clear earlier this month when the Rams traded multiple draft picks, including a first-round selection, to acquire All-Pro cornerback Trent McDuffie. Because of that history, their early connection to Brown felt realistic.

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However, the situation changed quickly. According to ProFootballTalk’s Mike Florio, the Rams decided to pull out after reviewing medical information, and after discussing with the Eagles, they decided it was not for them.

“They got scared off… too much of an investment for a player of this age and wear and tear,” Florio said.

The key detail is that this decision was not based on an in-person physical. Instead, the Rams relied on background research and internal evaluations. The process never reached the stage where Brown was brought in for direct testing, which shows how early the concern came up.

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NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2022: Titans vs Eagles DEC 04 Dec 4, 2022 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown 11 scores a touchdown during the first half against the Tennessee Titans in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Mandatory Credit Eric Canha/CSM Philadelphia PA USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20221204_zaf_c04_210.jpg EricxCanhax csmphotothree014583

There were also bigger plans tied to the potential move. Reports suggest the Rams were prepared to trade Davante Adams if they successfully landed Brown. They had even started exploring possible trade partners. But once they backed out, they paid Adams’ roster bonus and kept him on the roster.

Florio also pointed out that teams across the league view medical risk differently. For players in their late 20s, some level of physical wear is expected. Still, when a deal involves major draft capital and financial commitment, even small concerns can become deciding factors.

At the same time, not everyone is convinced the Rams were fully committed. Albert Breer suggested their involvement may not have gone beyond early discussions, raising doubts about how serious their interest really was. Brown remains with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the situation could change depending on timing, especially with financial factors coming into play later in the offseason.