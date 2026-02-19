A.J. Brown Sparks Patriots Move Speculations as Eagles WR Addresses Mike Vrabel’s Tough Love

LANDOVER, MD – DECEMBER 20: Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown 11 prepares before the Philadelphia Eagles versus Washington Commanders National Football League game at Northwest Stadium on December 20, 2025 in Landover, MD. Photo by Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 20 Eagles at Commanders EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon9662512200074

A.J. Brown completed another 1,000-yard season in the Philadelphia Eagles jersey. While everyone wishes him to continue this streak, it may not happen in Philadelphia. During his recent appearance on former Patriots players Julian Edelman and Robert Gronkowski’s podcast, his subtle gesture to Edelman sparked speculation about him going to New England.

“We’re all Patriots,” said Julian Edelman to A.J. Brown during the Dudes on Dudes podcast on YouTube. “You know that, right?”

Brown was silent, but was shaking his head and smiling. Then, suddenly, he winked at Edelman.

Watching him, Gronkowski kept asking, “Are you going to be a Patriot?”

They excitedly jumped on seeing that wink as Brown laughed too, trying to calm it down by repeatedly saying no. But that was enough hint.

Brown’s wink has made several Patriots fans ask the same question as Gronkowski. Having him will make the Patriots stronger than they already are. The wide receiver finished the season with 1,003 yards in 78 receptions and scored 7 touchdowns. It is the fourth consecutive season, and the sixth time in his career that he crossed the four figures in receiving yards.

Stefon Diggs, who is the leading wide receiver for the Patriots, had only 10 yards more than him. However, he had fewer touchdowns (4) and his 11.9 YPG was lower than that of the Eagles’ wide receiver (12.9 YPG). The next best figure for the Patriots came from tight end Hunter Henry (768 yards).

Brown is recognized as one of the best deep-ball receivers in the league. When it comes to making short passes into long gains, only a few can range up to the wide receiver.

Brown could also be leaving the Eagles because he had some issues with the offense. He called it a “s*** show” while being on a Twitch stream. He mentioned that the passes were not coming in his direction.

With the Patriots finally back on track, it may be beneficial for them to bring a veteran like Brown to their roster. Moreover, the Super Bowl winner is well-acquainted with Mike Vrabel and even remembers how he guided him.

A.J. Brown speaks about what it is like to have Mike Vrabel as head coach

While A.J. Brown reuniting with Mike Vrabel seems to have caught a lot of attention, the wide receiver also spoke about how tough it is to play under the head coach. Having already experienced that at Tennessee, he revealed that Vrabel likes to scrutinize every fine detail to bring the best out of his players.

“He showed a clip, I ran like a Bang 8, and I scored, and he praised,” said A.J. Brown during the Dudes on Dudes podcast on YouTube. “So I was kinda feeling good about myself. A couple of plays later, he showed me another play with a Bang 8, and I get tackled. He’s like, “What’s the difference between the first play and the second play? And he was like, you’re tired. That’s not gonna cut it.”

He added, “That same mentality you showed on the first play, do that all the time. That’s who you are. When I say he holds every single play accountable from top to bottom, I don’t care who it is, what’s who he is, and that makes a team come together because nobody’s bigger than the team, so you have to respect it.”

Vrabel’s tough love guided Brown in becoming the star that he is today. The Titans drafted him in 2019, when Vrabel was in his second year as the HC. Growing under his tutelage, the wide receiver made the PFWA All-Rookie Team in 2019 and earned his first Pro Bowl selection in 2020.

He crossed the 1,000-yard mark in his rookie season, recording almost 20 YPG. The three-time All-Pro played all 16 games, but started only 11, scoring 8 touchdowns. So, it’s pretty evident that the duo had a great run in the past. However, they never won the ultimate prize together. If they reunite, they may finally win it together.

Brown’s comments on Vrabel only increase those reunion chances. Moreover, Brown is only 28, while Diggs is 32. So, it could also be a better investment for the long term. It remains to be seen whether the three-time Pro Bowler’s wink had some secret indication, or was it just clickbait.