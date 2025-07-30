After Mike Vrabel Cuts Ties With Another Member of Jerod Mayo’s Staff, Ex-Patriots Coach Eyes College Football Move

“It’s been a blessing,” Mathew Slater told WBZ-TV’s Steve Burton in a conversation. Recalling his 16-year run with the Patriots, Slater shared that he was initially intimidated by Bill Belichick and would freeze up during their early interactions. That began to change in 2011 when he became a captain and started meeting with the former coach weekly. Over time, their relationship grew. “We are very different people. But we have mutual respect for each other, and it has worked well over the last 16 years,” he said.

During this time, he built a strong connection with the players as well as the staff and the Robert Kraft family. As a Patriots lover, he expressed his gratitude to the team. After his retirement, he became the special assistant for the team under the former coach Jerod Mayo. However, that changed when Mike Vrabel took over the reins. The new coaching staff didn’t include his name. As Mike Florio reported in February, this marked the end of a 16-year run in New England that included 10 Pro Bowls and deep ties with the Kraft family.

Even after retiring from the field, Slater remained a steady presence around the locker room, respected by both players and staff. As Drake Maye admitted, Slater helped him in “all aspects of life.” His transition to a support role after retirement reflected his love for the franchise and his desire to give back. But with Vrabel steering the team in a new direction, Slater’s next chapter remains uncertain… Though reports suggest he may not stray far from the game or the region.

He may join the coaching staff at BC High, which is one of the most renowned high schools in Massachusetts. Now, if this were true, the move would allow Slater to stay involved in football at a local level. An X post by Owen O’Connor wrote, “Matthew Slater, who was a part of Jerod Mayo’s coaching staff, is not expected to return to Mike Vrabel’s staff. There have been discussions that he will join the coaching staff at BC High.”

Slater’s journey with the Patriots began in 2008. And he went on to become one of the best players on the roster. With 10 Pro Bowl appearances and 13 years as team captain, Slater has an undeniably impressive leadership. His three Super Bowl victories and potential Hall of Fame status in New England speak volumes about his career. His 248 career games are the second most in the franchise.

When Belichick hailed him as “the perfect player,” Slater had a heartfelt reaction. He admitted struggling with compliments and was genuinely surprised by Belichick’s praise. Instead of taking credit, he attributed his success to his parents, wife, children, and faith. “I’m very humbled by that. I think about my story, and I don’t deserve the credit for it. My family does,” he added.

If one thing, Slater deeply values his time with the Patriots, not just for his on-field contributions but for the person he has become off the field. Looking back at his relationship with Belichick, Slater considers it a gift to play under football’s greatest coach. While he acknowledged Belichick’s coaching style may not suit everyone, Slater sees it as a perfect fit and a part of a larger plan. It wouldn’t be surprising if Slater, inspired by Belichick, takes on a new role in college football. Especially, now that Mike Vrabel’s Pats have decided to move on.

Mathew Slater says he wants to prioritize his family

“I want to galvanize our football team,” Mike Vrabel said, and he wasted no time proving it. Of his 28 assistants, 11 came with him from Tennessee. Including first-time defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, VP of football operations and strategy John “Stretch” Streicher, and director of sports performance Frank Piraino. Vrabel trusted all from the Titans band. He aggressively pursued former Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown, now the team’s first-ever passing-game coordinator and tight ends coach. Perhaps the most notable hire was Josh McDaniels, the long-time Patriots assistant who returns for his third stint (2001-08, 2012-21, 2025–present)… The first coordinator to do so with the same NFL team since at least 1990, per ESPN Research.

Though McDaniels never coached under Vrabel, the two share a deep coach-player bond from Vrabel’s days in New England. Vrabel also showed flexibility by retaining four position coaches from Jerod Mayo’s staff. Special teams’ coordinator Jeremy Springer is part of Mike’s Pats renaissance. So, that New England is back on the 3 pillars of “trust,” “loyalty,” and full alignment.

However, Matthew Slater couldn’t slate his name into the staff list. Slater’s exit from coaching raises questions about whether his future might still include the league down the line. His leadership and understanding of special teams make him a valuable asset in any front office or sideline role. He could take up any role when he feels like to be the right time.

The champ made it clear that stepping away was his decision. He wanted to focus on being a good father and husband. Speaking at the Boston Winter Ball, he explained that his family now takes priority after many years of commitment to football. “I’m a dad and a husband, and that is what’s right for me right now. That’s what I’m most excited about doing. I’ve put that on hold for a lot of years and that’s what I’m going to do in the near future,” Slater shared.

Behind him, he leaves the most decorated special teams’ career in league history. He set a standard for special teams excellence that the NFL rarely sees, and his legacy will serve as a model for the next generation. Although not officially part of the Patriots anymore, Slater remains connected to the team and the NFL community, and he’ll continue to support the organization.