Amid Cardi B’s Public Outburst, Stefon Diggs’ Apparent Proposal Rehearsal To $80 Million Rich Rapper Goes Viral

New England Patriots star wide receiver Stefon Diggs and hip hop artist Cardi B have grown into one of the most talked-about couples in the NFL. Recently, the pair faced criticism about their relationship, reacting to which Cardi B released a firm statement calling out these critics. Now, amidst these tensions, Diggs made a special gesture for his partner, which has since gone viral.

After the Patriots’ 42-10 win over the New York Jets, Diggs was seen rehearsing his proposal for Cardi B at MetLife Stadium. This is another big step in their relationship, as the couple has been dating since October 2024 and welcomed their first child in November.

As for Cardi B, she faced scrutiny from fans as she and Stefon didn’t celebrate Christmas together. Instead, Cardi B and their newborn baby boy were together while the Patriots player celebrated the holidays with his other two young children, whom he has from previous relationships.

So after their fans did not like this decision, the couple faced heavy criticism on social media. But shutting down these comments, Cardi B took to X and shared a long statement calling out those who scrutinized her and her partner for how they celebrated Christmas.

“Y’all need to calm down,” Cardi B said. “Y’all been dragging me for three or four days, and y’all been a little too mean. I can’t change s**t. I can’t go back in time. I already had a baby. Y’all want me to put my baby back in my p**sy? You want me to leave my man and f**k yours? What y’all want me to do? We can only go forward now.”

This unapologetic approach isn’t limited to Cardi B’s love life. While most celebrities carefully guard certain topics, she’s built her brand on radical transparency—whether defending her relationship or discussing what’s typically taboo for celebrities. That same unfiltered honesty extends to conversations about money, a subject she recently addressed head-on.

Cardi B makes a candid statement about her net worth

While many celebrities shy away from discussing topics of money and how much they earn, Cardi B doesn’t shy away from speaking about her finances. In a recent interview with Complex, the rapper was asked about her reported $80 million net worth, and her response took the world by storm.

“I feel like I actually passed almost doing $80 million,” she admitted. “I make a lot of money. I make a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot, a lot of money. But also, I got a lot, a lot of bills,” she added. “I’m taking care of [family]. I’m helping a lot. I’m not going to say I take care, I’m helping a lot, and I help a lot of my friends, and I help a lot of my family, and everything.”

Stefon Diggs and Cardi B have become the NFL’s most unapologetic power couple, who live their lives on their own terms. So, with the new year coming up, fans will be keen to see how these superstars take on this new chapter of their lives.