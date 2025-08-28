Andy Reid to Cut Ties With 2 Chiefs Players for Patrick Mahomes After Giving Up on QB

The preseason loss hasn’t dampened the spirits of the Kansas City Chiefs. As it heads towards the regular season, Andy Reid is pushing the envelope to add, cut, and waive players to build the perfect roster around Patrick Mahomes. “The core group (offense) will be back in its entirety, so the goal is to try to build on it and get even better and try to get back to some of the explosive passing plays that we’ve done in years past,” Mahomes said.

As Reid and the Chiefs make roster cuts, the coach is strategically adding pieces around Patrick Mahomes that will help the QB get better. And its latest move is to invite six players for a visit. As reported by Matt Derrick, the team might have plans to add those players to the practice squad. But here is the thing: the team might have to cut two players from its roster to make space for these 6 players, according to the ChiefsDigest.com reporter.

As Derrick explained, “The Chiefs officially have three open spots on the practice squad. Robert Tonyan will move to the active roster to make four available. If all six sign, two spots will need to be made available.” The players being considered include running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, defensive tackles Brodric Martin and Zacch Pickens, defensive ends Ethan Downs and Tyreke Smith, and free safety Jammie Robinson. This squad will need to step up in case of injuries or other needs that arise. So, the coach is careful.

That leaves a question of who could be the two players to get cut. Adding these players would give the Kansas City Chiefs extra depth across multiple positions. It will now depend on the visits and the Chiefs to determine which players earn spots and how the Chiefs manage their limited openings.

And speaking of Tonyan, the Kansas City Chiefs released the tight end as part of their initial 53-man cutdown. This type of move is a common Chiefs strategy, where veterans are temporarily released with an understanding that they will return later. Tonyan is such a name. “The Chiefs technically released Robert Tonyan, but he’s not subject to waivers, and I’m told the plan is for him to return to the team,” KC Star beat reporter Sam McDowell said.

Tonyan earned his position, catching 8 of 9 passes for 90 yards and a touchdown, and quickly became a fan favorite. And Chiefsdoms immediately began calling for him to be added back to the active roster after Rashee Rice’s six-game suspension was announced. The tight end’s performance made him a logical candidate to fill temporary roster needs. While Tonyan will initially join the practice squad, he is expected to return to the 53-man roster once Rice’s suspension is official. This comes amid the Chiefs waiving their QB.

Chiefs’ QB announced his fate to the Chiefsdom

The Chiefs are sticking with their long-standing two-quarterback strategy on the 53-man roster, leaving Mahomes and Gardner Minshew firmly locked in. That decision made it clear that backup quarterbacks Bailey Zappe and Chris Oladokun were the most likely roster casualties. And that saw Oladokun and Zappe out.

Oladokun handled the news with optimism. He took to X and wrote, “Bad news: I was waived today. Good news: if I didn’t have the day off today, I wouldn’t have been able to slam dunk a 40-yard wedge shot for birdie.” Oladokun’s waiver was hardly a surprise. With the Chiefs’ two-quarterback policy and Minshew widely regarded as one of the best backups Mahomes has ever had, his spot on the 53-man roster was going to be at risk. Oladokun has been here before, having been waived and re-signed in the past.

He went unclaimed after the waiver deadline and was signed to Kansas City’s practice squad as per ChiefsDigest’s Matt Derrick. Well, on the practice squad, he can provide organizational depth behind Mahomes and Minshew while remaining available for potential elevation to the active roster. It seems this positivity is what often helps the player keep their hope up.