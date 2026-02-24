Antonio Gibson’s Final Message to Patriots Puts 31 NFL Teams on Notice After Release

Antonio Gibson may have failed to prove his case to the New England Patriots, but his recent message sets the record straight. The Week 5 ACL injury not only kept him on the sidelines for a significant time but also cost him a Super Bowl appearance. It would have been marked as his first. After being released on Monday, the running back shared a note across the other 31 teams of the league, insisting that he’s ready for another opportunity.

“Thank you to the organization and the fans for the support and belief, but the journey continues, and the best is yet to come 🙏🏾💯,” Gibson said via an Instagram post where the former Patriot is wearing his team’s red jersey to show gratitude.

Antonio Gibson started the 2025 season as the team’s secondary running back behind Rhamondre Stevenson. He was also part of the special team, handling kickoff return duties. But then came a season-ending ACL injury during a Week 5 game against the Buffalo Bills.

Gibson’s latest message suggests that his recovery may have gone smoothly so far. Before the setback, he turned heads by returning a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown in Week 2. The moment earned him AFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors. Meanwhile, the player’s two-year stint with the team has not been very explosive. He couldn’t match the standard during his early years with the Washington Commanders.

And so, the declining production, along with an injury-riddled season, may have played some part in New England’s decision. From a financial standpoint, it makes sense. Gibson was in the last year of his three-year contract and would have earned $2.85 million in 2026. With no guaranteed money remaining on the deal and a $4.14 million cap hit, the Patriots cleared space by releasing him.

The 27-year-old just finished his sixth season in the league, with the first four being with the Commanders. Antonio Gibson has appeared in 83 games, including 35 starts. The RB logged 3,287 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns. He also posted 1,495 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. As a returner, he contributed over 1,400 kickoff return yards.

In the 2025 season, Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson powered the Patriots’ backfield. With Terrell Jennings, Elijah Mitchell, and Lan Larison being other options on the roster, Gibson would have competed for the No. 3 role. Now, it will be interesting to see how other teams utilize him. So, which teams could show interest?

Antonio Gibson’s possible landing spots

Antonio could serve as a versatile weapon when healthy. This could make him an appealing low-cost addition for teams seeking a runner, receiver, and returner. Plus, his latest comeback message could garner some interest in the upcoming free agency window. One option could be the Houston Texans, who had the best defense last year.

However, the offense struggled due to a weak O-line and a thin backfield. Adding a receiver could help, but the team will likely exceed the projected cap space by $4.9 million. And that’s why Gibson could be their budget-friendly option. He could support Woody Marks while allowing the Texans to invest that money in offensive linemen.

Moreover, the Kansas City Chiefs can also make sense. In Kareem Hunt’s presence, the team hasn’t leaned heavily on a three-down running back. While there are talks of pursuing Breece Hall or Kenneth Walker, Gibson could serve as a reliable backup. His arrival can also lift some pressure off injured Patrick Mahomes, who’s eyeing an early-season return.

Another team to look out for is the New Orleans Saints. At 31, Alvin Kamara has carried the franchise over the years, but his last season raised doubts about whether he could play at his usual level. Upon joining, Gibson could reduce Kamara’s workload by splitting carries. He could also support potential franchise quarterback Tyler Shough. Sharing carries could help keep Kamara fresh later in the year.

Last on the list is the Arizona Cardinals. New head coach Mike LaFleur has bigger roster issues, but depth at running back could be a major priority. An injury cost James Conner most of last season. Gibson might not take the starting position, but he could bring stability and experience to the offense. With so many possibilities, Antonio should be able to find a new home.