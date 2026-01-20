Patriots Attempted to Sign Broncos QB Jarrett Stidham That Could’ve Blown Up Sean Payton’s Super Bowl Dream

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Denver Broncos‘ Super Bowl run could’ve collapsed instantly once Bo Nix suffered a fractured right ankle that will keep him out for the rest of the season. Luckily for Sean Payton, in next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, the Broncos have backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham. However, that likely wouldn’t have happened if a potential deal had gone through a few months ago.

According to multiple reports, including Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Patriots, who the Broncos are facing next, once pushed hard to bring Stidham back to Foxborough. The plan was simple. They wanted to slot him in as Drake Maye’s backup and stabilize the room at Gillette Stadium. But eventually, Stidham chose Denver.

That very decision now brings him face-to-face with his former team. He will be leading the Broncos while going against the franchise that drafted him.

Still, Payton trusts Stidham and believes he’s “ready for the moment.”

“He’s ready,” Payton said ahead of the AFC Championship Game versus the Patriots. “I said this at the beginning of the season: I’ve got two that are capable of starting for a handful of teams. And I know he feels the same way. Watch out. Just watch. He’s experienced. He’s played in games.”

The way the Broncos trust him, there was a time when the Pats also saw him as their future Tom Brady. Back then, the Patriots took Stidham in the fourth round of the 2019 draft out of Auburn. In fact, he was a favorite of then-and-now current Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

After Tom Brady’s departure to Tampa Bay, Stidham was seen as the Patriots’ potential successor before the Pats brought in veteran quarterback Cam Newton. After his arrival, Stidham ultimately lost the competition. As a result, he never solidified himself as the heir apparent in New England.

The following season, Josh McDaniels was hired as the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. He brought in Jarrett Stidham with him via trade. There, the 29-year-old started a handful of games and made a decent impression. It was largely drawn by his first career start against the 49ers. In that game, he threw for 364 yards and three touchdowns.

That next offseason, Stidham hit free agency. And kind of unexpectedly, he became a priority signing for newly hired Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

Imago November 2, 2025: Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans in Houston, TX. .. /CSM – ZUMAc04_ 20251102_zma_c04_723 Copyright: xTraskxSmithx

Now, with Nix sidelined, the Broncos hand him the offense on the biggest stage possible. Finally, Sean Payton is calm, as he knows Stidham knows the system. Even without recent game reps, the staff trusts his command and poise.

Sean Payton trusts Jarrett Stidham on the biggest stage

Sean Payton did not hesitate when asked why Jarrett Stidham is ready for this moment. The Broncos’ head coach made it clear that this belief goes back years. Payton pointed to how Josh McDaniels coached him in Foxborough and how Stidham responded when chances came. Most importantly, Payton stressed that three years inside the building matters. He sees the work fans never see, and because of that, he believes Stidham will be ready.

“It started with our evaluation of him in New Orleans. He was a target for us in the draft. That doesn’t really mean anything other than we liked this player coming out. I know how he was coached in New England. I know exactly how he was coached in New England,” he said.

“Then I know how [Patriots Offensive Coordinator Josh] McDaniels felt about him when he brought him from New England to Vegas. Then I knew reports on how he played, and then we saw him play in real time. But ultimately, to answer your question, it’s our three years here. In our three years of watching him day in and day out, you guys don’t have access to. He will be ready to go and ready for the moment.”

Since Bo Nix went down, Payton’s praise has only grown louder. He believed in Stidham as a prospect back in 2019 and has believed ever since. He brought him to the Mile High City as his guy during the Russell Wilson mess, started him late, and also ran him as QB1 all offseason. Then he re-signed him and trusted him as a mentor. Now, he trusts him to lead the Broncos to the Super Bowl.

Because of that, this moment feels scripted. Stepping in for an injured starter. Facing the Patriots, who drafted you. Playing for the coach who never stopped believing. One win from football immortality. Broncos Country could not ask for a better storyline.

However, history pushes back hard. According to ESPN’s Kalyn Kahler, Stidham becomes just the second quarterback to make his first start of the season this late. Roger Staubach lost in 1972. Only Frank Reich ever won in this spot.

While the odds say no, Sean Payton says yes.