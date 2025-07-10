Baker Mayfield’s Wife Sends 2-Word Message to Drake Maye After Patriots QB Donated Wedding Gifts

“[Six]’s biggest fan,” taking to Instagram in 2022, Baker Mayfield‘s wife, Emily, declared her support and fandom for the signal caller. Married to each other since 2019, the long-time couple left no stone unturned to be with each other in all ups and downs. But this time, Emily also chose to hype Mayfield’s rival, Drake Maye, and his wife.

When the story broke that the Patriots’ rookie Drake Maye and his wife were donating their wedding gifts to those in need, Emily didn’t craft a paragraph. She simply re-posted the ESPN article on her Instagram with two words: “This rocks.”

It was concise. It was beautiful. But it spoke to people. From a vantage that fully understands what it’s like to live in the NFL limelight and from one who’s lived there with her high-profile QB quarterback for every up and every down. Emily’s comment resonated differently. And everyone noticed. It wasn’t a “like” so much as a subdued thumbs-up, a veteran NFL wife’s nod to a first-year QB and his bride for doing something that really connected people.

Drake and Ann Michael Maye got married on June 21, and soon after, the childhood sweethearts decided to give away all of their wedding presents to homeless shelters and charities in their area. Quietly, without PR hype or cameras rolling. Just an act of kindness and generosity, which immediately won over the internet and, obviously, Emily Mayfield.

And as background, she’s not just anybody in the NFL universe. Emily has been with Baker since college and weathered it all from media storms in Cleveland to the comeback trail in Tampa. She has witnessed authentic leadership, on and off the field. So when she speaks, it adds value.

Drake and Ann Michael have been together since the age of 12, and the way they approached their wedding says everything about how they live: values-based, rooted in thanks, and aware of their platform. While other couples are spending their post-wedding weeks unwrapping presents and getting accustomed to marital life. The Mayes were donating theirs to those who would benefit more. All the gifts went out to charitable organizations and community shelters.

It was an early glimpse of the kind of leader the Patriots might be getting. A QB who knows the game isn’t just about throwing for TDs, but about how you treat folks when no one’s looking.

Drake Maye is already making waves!

Before the act of charity, Drake Maye was already on the radar of the right people. The North Carolina star finished 4,321 yards and 38 touchdowns in 2022, which made him one of college football’s hottest names in no time. New England selected him to be the franchise face after Brady. There was a lot of hype. But it is his attitude, laid back, mature, and team-first, that has impressed coaches and teammates in a short while.

Head coach Jerod Mayo has called him “wise beyond his years.” Additionally, Patriots veterans have spoken of his coolness during times of pressure. Even when the media asked that, they saw Maye throwing some interceptions in the practice, Vrabel took the QB’s side. He said, “I care about every player’s performance and that we continue to improve. There has been great improvement. Everybody’s going to have a bad day. There’s a lot of reasons that go into it. We’re not going to analyze every single practice and have explanations for things that came up. The command, the operation, all those things have continued to improve.”

So, yeah, the man is already shining in the roster. While his football résumé is good, it’s touches like the wedding contribution that build something beyond trust, respect, and admiration. Drake is more than simply another stellar QB. He’s already showing the type of franchise QB New England can rally behind. With Ann Michael riding shotgun, who came on board at the beginning, they’re fast becoming one of the NFL’s most low-key up-and-coming power couples.

The NFL is replete with players who have million-dollar contracts, flashy endorsement deals, and luxury lifestyles. But what distinguishes the ones truly respected is the way they utilize their spotlight. Drake and Ann Michael Maye didn’t simply give gifts; they established a tone!