Big Twist in Dianna Russini’s Rescue Story as Eyewitness Claims She Didn’t Save the Driver After Crash

While the Dianna Russini–Mike Vrabel controversy is still fresh, Dianna Russini is now facing fresh scrutiny over a crash incident in New Jersey, which took place days after she resigned from the New York Times. Early reports painted her as a hero who personally helped pull victims to safety, but a newer report from Page Six has added a different layer to the story, citing eyewitness accounts that don’t fully line up with the original version of events.

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“While Russini had indeed come into the street to help with the crash—it was in fact the tipster’s husband, not Russini, who had freed the driver and his dog by ripping open the canvas roof of the Jeep,” Page 6 reported, referring to the April 15 incident where Dianna Russini had ‘reportedly’ helped rescue an elderly man and his dog. “The tipster added that Russini had merely held the dog’s leash after the pet had been released from the wreckage. And she insisted that Russini most certainly had not scaled the car.”

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The accident took place early evening, around 5 p.m., when a 17-year-old driving a Honda Civic turned left on Cedar Hill Avenue from Sicomac Avenue before crashing into a Jeep driven by an elderly man. Page Six had then revealed Russini was driving behind the Jeep and stopped to help, as she saw the accident in front of her. The report then revealed Russini “had a tall man put her on top of the Jeep to open the door” before they helped the driver and his dog get out of the wreck.

The elderly Jeep driver was rushed to the local hospital for head and shoulder pain, while the dog was unharmed in the crash. At the time of the accident, no charges were filed against the Honda driver as the authorities continued their search. However, this recent development paints a different story where Dianna Russini once again finds herself in another bizarre situation.

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This crash took place a week after Mike Vrabel’s and her pictures were leaked on the internet on April 7 by the Post from the luxury Ambiente resort in Sedona, Arizona, more than two hours from the venue of the NFL’s Annual Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona. Immediately after the leak, both denied any allegations before Dianna Russini issued her resignation after facing constant public scrutiny and criticism.

“This media frenzy is hurtling forward without regard for the review process. The Athletic is trying to complete,” Dianna Russini said in her statement. “It continues to escalate, fueled by repeated leaks, and I have no interest in submitting to a public inquiry that has already caused far more damage than I am willing to accept.”

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“Rather than allowing this to continue, I have decided to step aside now, before my current contract expires on June 30. I do so not because I accept the narrative that has been constructed around this episode, but because I refuse to lend it further oxygen or to let it define me or my career.”

Furthermore, these actions also led to Dianna Russini breaking The Athletic and the New York Times’ editorial policy, which prohibits reporters from fraternizing with other stakeholders in the incident.

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But unlike the former NFL insider, Mike Vrabel hasn’t had to face such tough outcomes from this controversy.

Mike Vrabel receives a standing ovation from Patriots fans

Before the controversy with him and Dianna Russini, Mike Vrabel was on a dream run as he helped the New England Patriots reach the Super Bowl after winning the division and conference titles on the back of a 14-3 regular season. So, when he showed up at the Patriots’ draft party for season ticket holders at Gillette Stadium, he received a loud reaction from the fans.

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Vrabel received a standing ovation, and several season ticket holders didn’t hold back in expressing how they felt as one yelled, “We love you, Mike,” while another one commented, “We support you.”

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Beyond this response, Vrabel’s most significant repercussion was publicly acknowledging his role in the event after initially downplaying it when the images surfaced. Vrabel then issued a statement confirming his choice to seek counseling with his wife, Jen, and consequently missed the last day of the recently concluded NFL draft.

While Vrabel is expected to move forward with his coaching career, Dianna Russini continues to find herself at the center of controversy. From her resignation at The Athletic to fresh questions surrounding her account of the New York crash, the former NFL insider faces mounting scrutiny on multiple fronts.