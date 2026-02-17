Patriots’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Mike Vrabel Taking Washington WR in Round 1

Essentials Inside The Story
- Recent championship shortcomings highlight urgent needs along the offensive perimeter.
- Impending free agency creates a significant void within the defensive front.
- Strategic draft targets aim to maximize the potential of Drake Maye.
Despite getting stomped in the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots have to be happy with the events of the past 12 months. After getting the coach they wanted in Mike Vrabel, the team played terrifically last season, improving almost weekly, and then went on to win the AFC East and the conference title to earn a ticket to the championship game. They have a lot to build on and will look to add a few final pieces in the offseason.
NEEDS
Wide Receiver
Stefon Diggs was a dominant gamebreaker for the Patriots last season, but he will be 33 years old this year. The rest of the depth chart is filled with good receivers, yet no true No. 1. This need could be filled by a trade for the likes of A.J. Brown if the Eagles’ wideout becomes available.
Pass Rusher
No defender on the team registered double-digit sacks or continually terrorized opposing quarterbacks. Harold Landry posted 8.5 sacks, yet he’s closer to the end of his career than his prime. After years of underachieving, K’Lavon Chaisson posted 7.5 sacks just in time to hit the free-agent market. Elijah Ponder was a great signing as an undrafted free agent last May, posting four sacks, and could help fill the void if he improves.
Offensive Line
If providing Drake Maye with more targets is a top need, protecting him is not far behind. Will Campbell, the fourth pick of the 2025 draft, was inconsistent last season and then struggled in the playoffs. Right tackle Morgan Moses will be 35 years old in a few weeks, and depth on the interior offensive line is needed.
MOCK DRAFT
ROUND 1: Denzel Boston/WR/Washington
Denzel Boston was averaging 2.40+ yards per route run this season – every time he's on the field, he's making plays.
– Strong hands
– Incredible body control
– 6'3 frame and strength
Another contested 50/50 ball win for the WR.
1st round pick. pic.twitter.com/ORvRP4XjAi
— Snoog's Fantasy HQ (@FFSnoog) February 6, 2026
Boston may be available when the Patriots are called to the clock with the 31st pick, and if he is, he’s a reliable big-bodied pass catcher who would be a great fit with Maye. If Boston is not on the board, Derrick Moore of Michigan could be the pick.
ROUND 2: Chase Bisontis/G/Texas A&M
Texas A&M G Chase Bisontis has declared for the NFL Draft. One of the better pass-protecting guards in college football. When his hands and feet are in sync, it’s a thing of beauty. Still just 21 as a true junior, the consistency/football IQ should only get better with more reps pic.twitter.com/PAoaPwFak2
— Steve Letizia (@CFCBears) January 7, 2026
The Patriots control both Mike Onwenu and Garrett Bradbury through the 2026 season and need to look ahead. They have their future center on the roster in starting guard Jared Wilson. Bisontis adds depth and is a future starter.
ROUND 3: R Mason Thomas/Edge/Oklahoma
#Oklahoma EDGE R Mason Thomas is one of the most explosive pass rushers in the draft.
Great first-step with the ability to convert speed to power, relentless in pursuit, very good bend, and overall just a pressure machine. Top-50 on my Big Board. pic.twitter.com/OftFmg3meJ
— Andy (@AndyyNFL) February 12, 2026
Thomas is probably a little shorter than what Vrabel wants in an edge rusher, yet he’s fierce and explosive and would do well standing over tackle.
ROUND 4: Oscar Delp/TE/Georgia
A scout earns his $ w/UGA TE Oscar Delp (6-5, 245)
🐶50+ games/30+ starts
🐶70 REC, 854 yds, 9 TD
🖐️4% drop rate
♦️Great acceleration & athleticism
Lined up inline, slot, & backfield
Works w/QB back to 🏈 & finds soft Zone
♦️Oily hips in & out breaks
Ready to fight when needed https://t.co/NVk5LgiVaI pic.twitter.com/B4LKzjxB7U
— Clint Goss (@NFLDraftDome) January 2, 2026
The Patriots’ top two tight ends are both over 30 years old. Delp is not on the same level as Hunter Henry when it comes to catching the ball, but he’s terrific in the short field and stands out as a blocker.