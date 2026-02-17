Patriots’ Biggest Roster Needs: Latest Mock Draft Has Mike Vrabel Taking Washington WR in Round 1

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Jan 7, 2023 Jacksonville, Florida, USA Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20230107_nrs_fo8_00042

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Jan 7, 2023 Jacksonville, Florida, USA Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel looks on against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville TIAA Bank Field Florida USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xNathanxRayxSeebeckx 20230107_nrs_fo8_00042

Essentials Inside The Story Recent championship shortcomings highlight urgent needs along the offensive perimeter.

Impending free agency creates a significant void within the defensive front.

Strategic draft targets aim to maximize the potential of Drake Maye.

Despite getting stomped in the Super Bowl, the New England Patriots have to be happy with the events of the past 12 months. After getting the coach they wanted in Mike Vrabel, the team played terrifically last season, improving almost weekly, and then went on to win the AFC East and the conference title to earn a ticket to the championship game. They have a lot to build on and will look to add a few final pieces in the offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEEDS

Wide Receiver

Imago PHILADELPHIA, PA – JANUARY 11: Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown 11 engages the crowd during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Wild Card game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 11th, 2026 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, PA. Photo by Terence Lewis/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 11 NFC Wildcard 49ers at Eagles EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260111086

Stefon Diggs was a dominant gamebreaker for the Patriots last season, but he will be 33 years old this year. The rest of the depth chart is filled with good receivers, yet no true No. 1. This need could be filled by a trade for the likes of A.J. Brown if the Eagles’ wideout becomes available.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pass Rusher

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago FOXBOROUGH, MA – JULY 31: New England Patriots linebacker Elijah Ponder 91 walks out to the field during New England Patriots training camp on July 31, 2025 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.Photo by Summer Lamont/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JUL 31 New England Patriots Training Camp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250731022

No defender on the team registered double-digit sacks or continually terrorized opposing quarterbacks. Harold Landry posted 8.5 sacks, yet he’s closer to the end of his career than his prime. After years of underachieving, K’Lavon Chaisson posted 7.5 sacks just in time to hit the free-agent market. Elijah Ponder was a great signing as an undrafted free agent last May, posting four sacks, and could help fill the void if he improves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Offensive Line

Imago SANTA CLARA, CA – FEBRUARY 08: OT Morgan Moses 76 of the New England Patriots throws his helmet during the Seattle Seahawks versus the New England Patriots Super Bowl LX game on February 8, 2026, at Levi s Stadium in Santa Clara, CA. Photo by Matthew Huang/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA FEB 08 Super Bowl LX Seahawks vs Patriots EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon260208107

If providing Drake Maye with more targets is a top need, protecting him is not far behind. Will Campbell, the fourth pick of the 2025 draft, was inconsistent last season and then struggled in the playoffs. Right tackle Morgan Moses will be 35 years old in a few weeks, and depth on the interior offensive line is needed.

ADVERTISEMENT

MOCK DRAFT

ROUND 1: Denzel Boston/WR/Washington

ADVERTISEMENT

Boston may be available when the Patriots are called to the clock with the 31st pick, and if he is, he’s a reliable big-bodied pass catcher who would be a great fit with Maye. If Boston is not on the board, Derrick Moore of Michigan could be the pick.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 2: Chase Bisontis/G/Texas A&M

The Patriots control both Mike Onwenu and Garrett Bradbury through the 2026 season and need to look ahead. They have their future center on the roster in starting guard Jared Wilson. Bisontis adds depth and is a future starter.

ADVERTISEMENT

ROUND 3: R Mason Thomas/Edge/Oklahoma

Thomas is probably a little shorter than what Vrabel wants in an edge rusher, yet he’s fierce and explosive and would do well standing over tackle.

ROUND 4: Oscar Delp/TE/Georgia

The Patriots’ top two tight ends are both over 30 years old. Delp is not on the same level as Hunter Henry when it comes to catching the ball, but he’s terrific in the short field and stands out as a blocker.