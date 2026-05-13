Boston Attorney Suggests Mike Vrabel May Have to Pay Millions to Dianna Russini to Secure Non-Disclosure Agreement

It has been five weeks since the pictures of New England Patriots HC Mike Vrabel and reporter Dianna Russini were published by Page Six, but almost every week, there is a new major update on the situation. While the media continues its discourse on the issue, very little information has been given by them, especially by Russini. To keep it going similarly, reports have suggested that she might sign a legally binding document that will forbid her from speaking about what had happened with Vrabel.

“That would be a non-disclosure agreement; it can be enforceable. She is an adult,” said attorney Mike McCann on WEEI. “If she signs some sort of agreement saying that I will not disclose other materials about you, whatever they did, that’s a contract.”

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McCann also believes that if the NDA is indeed signed, the New England Patriots should not be paying the amount. Since it revolves around the personal life of the head coach, he should be the one carrying the financial burden.

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“Why are the Patriots paying for it? Why wouldn’t it be Vrabel? He is the one who’s at the issue,” added McCann.

An NDA is usually used in cases of sexual assault at the workplace or when a celebrity is in the picture, but in this case, the Patriots might be using the agreement to protect their coach from further scrutiny if new developments come up.

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The attorney believes that, given the situation, Russini could demand millions for signing the NDA, as she has had to step down from her position at The Athletic due to the scrutiny. However, given Vrabel’s salary with the Patriots, this should not be a problem.

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While there is no confirmation if the Patriots are serious about getting Russini to sign the NDA, the attorney has warned of a possibility that even the legal document cannot cover.

“I don’t know if it’s also a good idea, I mean, in a way some of these disclosures aren’t even from them,” the attorney explained. “How about that photo from six years ago at a bar, you can’t buy silence of the world. So there’s other people that have stuff that wouldn’t be covered by the agreement.”

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None of the reports or pictures that addressed the attorney’s points were released by Russini or even Vrabel, which is why the NDA does not necessarily protect the Patriots or the two involved from scrutiny.

Following the controversy, the Pats coach gave little information about the conversation he had with the team and his family. He missed Day 3 of the NFL Draft last month due to counselling, but has returned to the team for the other offseason preparation.

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However, the 50-year-old continues to be devoted to his coaching responsibilities. He recently attended the Patriots’ rookie mini camp at Gillette Stadium, and he is also set to supervise the OTAs and mandatory mini camps in May and June. While the story continues to unravel, there is no certainty as to what happens next, but the franchise’s stance has been firm, and they intent to keep him as their HC.

As Dianna Russini keeps her distance from the controversy, the veteran reporter quietly made her first public appearance since the scandal erupted.

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Dianna Russini recently made her first public appearance after the controversy

Dianna Russini and her husband, Kevin Goldschmidt, have been married since 2020. There were no reports on what their relationship was like after the release of the photos. But recently, the 43-year-old made her first public appearance in over a month since the incident.

On Mother’s Day, the couple was publicly spotted kissing each other, and their exclusive pictures were released by Page Six. They were spotted outside their home in New Jersey, where Russini was also holding one of their sons.

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“People in the community have said they’ve been very resilient as a family,” a source informed Page Six about their current status as a married couple.

On the other hand, Mike Vrabel has made several public appearances as the Pats coach, but it is unclear what is happening in his personal life. The 50-year-old has been married to Jen Vrabel for 27 years, having tied the knot in 1999.