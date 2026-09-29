Patriots Building Suspects Drake Maye’s Circle Is “Baking In an Excuse” With Shoulder Concerns

The Patriots struggled from the start against the Jaguars, scoring just six points in the 35-6 loss. One of the biggest problems was quarterback Drake Maye, who had a poor game and turned the ball over three times (two interceptions and a lost fumble). His performance has raised questions about whether his previous shoulder injury is affecting his throws, but it turns out that’s not the case.

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“I don’t think it’s any injury,” Editorial director of Boston Sports Journal Greg A. Bedard said on the Greg Bedard Patriots podcast. “In fact, talking to people around the team, they are befuddled by the way he has talked about his shoulder. Because there’s nothing wrong with his shoulder, he’s not getting any treatment on his shoulder.

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“And some people in the building think that he might be, this might be coming from, the way he’s talking about it might be coming from people around him, whether that’s his family or his agent trying to bake in an excuse for his throwing.”

Maye had a very difficult game against the Jaguars. He completed 14 of 25 passes for 199 yards but did not throw a touchdown and was intercepted twice. He fumbled two times, losing one, and was also sacked three times. With the Patriots trailing badly in the fourth quarter, he was taken out of the game and replaced by Tommy DeVito.

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On top of it, he has made seven total turnovers in three games this season. With these inconsistencies, Maye’s ambiguous comments about his shoulder raised questions.

“I mean, any time that you come out from a game and you’re sore — everybody’s dealing with things from the game,” Maye said on WEEI’s “Rich and Ken with Ted Johnson” podcast. “I wouldn’t say that it’s anything in particular. I think it’s getting back out there and realizing it’s getting ready for this week in practice.”

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The shoulder became a concern after Maye hurt it during the AFC Championship Game against the Broncos. Before Super Bowl LX against the Seahawks, he said he needed a pain-killing injection in that shoulder to play. He did not have surgery during the offseason.

This season, some people have wondered if the shoulder is still affecting him, as even Greg A. Bedard pointed out issues with his throws.

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“But his footwork’s terrible,” Greg A. Bedard said. “He barely ever throws from a good base. And when he does throw, he’s guiding it. And he’s not cutting it loose. That’s why the ball’s not coming out of his hands very well.”

Head coach Mike Vrabel stated that Maye was not dealing with any injury issues.

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“No, I’m not (aware),” Vrabel said during a press conference. “I think when you go through an NFL game like that, especially as a quarterback, you get hit. And again, not to my knowledge, anything that would have put him on the injury report. Or any sort of treatment.”

But the concern makes sense. Maye made a costly mistake near the end of the second quarter: down 14-3 and just 2 yards from the end zone, he rolled right and threw a weak pass to a covered Efton Chism. Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter read the throw and intercepted it.

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Maye threw another interception late in the third quarter. He tried to target Kyle Williams in a one-on-one matchup, but Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones read the play and picked off the pass. Both interceptions showed Maye making risky decisions instead of taking safer options.

Now, those concerns added more to the injury stance. The Patriots face the undefeated Bills next on Sunday, a test that will clarify whether Maye’s struggles are mechanical or mental.