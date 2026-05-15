Calls Mount Against Chargers For Trolling Mike Vrabel In Schedule Release Video as NFL Refuses Action

Teams are having their fun dropping their schedule release videos. It’s the one day they have free rein to throw shade (respectfully, of course) at other teams. The Los Angeles Chargers took this sentiment a notch higher this season by roping in the New England Patriots.

The Chargers released the 2026 NFL schedule video with an ode to the much-loved video game, ‘Halo.’ When it came to announcing the Week 12 matchup against the Patriots, the announcer can be heard saying, “Conquer the cupcakes.” But as the characters make their way across the course, they come across a signboard that reads, “next photo dump 1 mile.”

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Right after the Chargers finish navigating the regular season and reach the conference championship level, a small notification pops up on the bottom right corner of the screen. “NYPost sent you a message,” it read.

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The references to the crisis in New England are hard to miss.

The Patriots are yet to escape the shadow of the Mike Vrabel-Dianna Russini controversy. Last month, the New York Post first published photos of the two hugging and holding hands at an Arizona resort. Vrabel and Russini both denied the allegations of them being involved, with the Pats head coach calling the suggestion “laughable.” But since then, more photos and videos of Vrabel and Russini in private settings have continued to emerge online.

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Despite the controversy, the Patriots have continued supporting their head coach, who guided them to a Super Bowl appearance last season. The NFL has also remained publicly quiet on Mike Vrabel’s scandal. But to follow the traditions around schedule releases, the league allowed teams to have some leeway.

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Earlier this week, Front Office Sports’ Michael McCarthy reported that the NFL had not banned any specific topic from appearing in the teams’ schedule-release videos.

“This is the day when teams are licensed to poke fun at each other,” a source told McCarthy. “The [Vrabel story] has become such a public matter that teams can take the shot. You may get a call from the Patriots. But the league is not going to get involved.”

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At the same time, another source told McCarthy that NFL teams were expected to remain within limits and maintain their camaraderie.

But the Chargers video has already caused fans to be fired up. The Patriots community got back at the Chargers by reminding them of a sour memory.

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Patriots’ fans react to the Chargers trolling Mike Vrabel

The Chargers went after almost everyone in their 2026 schedule-release video. The Halo-themed video even showed Bo Nix’s ankle exploding, which appeared to be a joke about the Broncos quarterback’s ankle injury from last season. Broncos fans called it insensitive, and Patriots fans reacted similarly after being trolled.

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While expressing their outrage against the Chargers on social media, they especially enjoyed reminding the team about that playoff defeat.

“Classy coming from an organization that can’t win a playoff game! Pats will role them just like they will crush the Toronto Bills!” one fan commented.

“This is funnier…” another fan wrote while sharing a screenshot of the Patriots’ AFC Wild Card victory over the Chargers last season. Another fan posted the same image and simply added, “Shut up.”

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Mike Vrabel’s team completely shut down the Chargers in the Wild Card round. The Patriots’ defense sacked Chargers QB Justin Herbert six times, limited him to 207 total yards, and zero touchdowns. The Chargers could only score a field goal in the 16-3 loss. That result made the Chargers’ trolling of Vrabel feel even more ironic to many fans online.

“Pretty soft, especially when you talk about a team that beat them in the playoffs in a game they didn’t score a single TD,” one fan wrote.

But you see, the Chargers have built a reputation for taking aggressive shots in these schedule-release videos. In 2023, the Chargers referenced the Detroit Lions’ gambling suspensions by flashing a gambling crisis hotline number during their segment. Then, in 2024, they mocked Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker by portraying him working in a kitchen, referencing his controversial Benedictine College speech.

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Last year, the Chargers also poked fun at Sauce Gardner in their Minecraft-themed schedule release. The video joked that “out of respect” for Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Gardner would not watch a movie scene involving Allen’s wife, Hailee Steinfeld.

“Chargers elite at schedule releases, not so elite at winning playoff games,” one fan concluded.

The Chargers’ social media team may keep winning the internet, but fans now want to see that same edge translate onto the field. But as for the Patriots, both the franchise and its fan base will have to deal with the noise for a long time.