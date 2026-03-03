Calls Mount Against Robert Kraft After Patriots Hike Season-Ticket Prices for 2026 Season

Essentials Inside The Story The Patriots are increasing most 2026 season-ticket prices.

It’s only the second widespread hike since 2008.

Fans have pushed back online, questioning the timing of the decision.

For Patriots fans, the reward for a long-awaited Super Bowl return has arrived. And no, it’s not a parade but a bigger bill from owner Robert Kraft. Three weeks after a 29–13 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, the franchise confirmed it will raise season-ticket prices for 2026. While Kraft hopes to capitalize on a 14–3 turnaround under Mike Vrabel that vaulted New England back into contention, the math of it all has stirred the frustration.

According to Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald, the Patriots will raise prices on the majority of season tickets for 2026. The average increase is just over 7%, but nearly 15% of seats will see hikes exceeding 10%. Most seats will rise by less than 10%, while the steepest increases will affect the first seven rows in the midfield sections of the 300 level.

Despite the adjustment, the lowest average ticket price for home games, including preseason, will remain $89. On paper, that preserves affordability. But the structure of the increase tells a more strategic story, and it’s one fans are dissecting closely.

Rather than applying a flat bump, the organization is leaning into tiered repricing, pushing harder on high-demand midfield inventory while keeping the public-facing entry point steady. In practical terms, a fan paying $2,000 for a season package would see that jump to roughly $2,140 at the average increase, with premium-seat holders absorbing significantly more.

Historically, majority-wide increases have been rare in Foxborough. Before 2023, the last stadium-wide adjustment of this scale dated back to 2008. That effectively places 2008, 2023, and now 2026 as the franchise’s three defining pricing reset points over nearly two decades, a timeline the club can point to when arguing this isn’t an annual pattern. It marks the second time in four years the Patriots have raised prices on the majority of tickets, and only the second such widespread increase since 2008.

Season-ticket holders will begin receiving invoices next week, with a March 31 renewal deadline. The NFL’s 2026 schedule will be released in early May, meaning most renewals will be locked in before fans even see the full slate of home opponents.

Even with the hike, the Patriots will rank eighth in the NFL in average season-ticket pricing. Barring shifts elsewhere across the league, they remain the only franchise offering free parking, along with a $50 incentive for fans who opt into delayed-release parking on game day. Those perks soften the optics, but they haven’t silenced the reaction.

Robert Kraft faces sharp criticism on social media over ticket hike

The 2025 season was the first time the Patriots made the postseason since 2020. It reignited hopes among fans who were used to seeing the Patriots in the playoffs almost every year under Bill Belichick’s leadership. Mike Vrabel was at the center of this resurgence, with Drake Maye’s dominant run turning his dreams into reality. But with the latest update, fans are blasting Robert Kraft for being money-minded, even if it means poking fun at the team’s best season in recent years.

One wrote, “Yeah, I don’t understand this one. They’ve literally been bad since Tom Brady left. They have one good season, they raise tickets?”

This comment did just that by highlighting the team’s struggles since Tom Brady left in 2020. The former QB had a historic 20-season run with New England, winning six Super Bowl rings during the tenure.

Meanwhile, another wrote, “Hope they do not increase for food-drink.”

“So the Patriots go to the Super Bowl, and they reward their loyal supporters by raising the ticket prices,” commented the third. “Don’t you think the Patriots have enough money to keep the prices the same as last year?”

“All about the money with the NFL and owners,” the fourth chimed in.

“Kraft is such a d——, one good season and get that money,” another user wrote.

These comments took a dig at the league’s normalization of hiking prices annually or teams leveraging their successful runs. Average NFL ticket prices on the secondary market increased by nearly 18% ahead of the 2025 season. In several cases, individual teams saw even steeper jumps depending on demand and on-field success. Moreover, the Kansas City Chiefs have raised ticket prices by roughly 100% over the past decade amid their sustained Super Bowl run.

“Of course he is; he has to pay top dollar for his #1 Conerback,” one wrote. “You didn’t think he was not going to the fans for help with that contract? Come on … He only has billions of dollars, and let’s not forget he’s a fan first … Please tell me, NOBODY buys that.”

The user referred to Christian Gonzalez, who emerged as one of the best shutdown cornerbacks across the NFL. Their remarks sarcastically suggested the owner is raising ticket prices to help pay for Gonzalez’s massive contract, despite already being a billionaire. They aren’t falling for the “fan-first” image and think fans shouldn’t be footing the bill. The price hike has clearly struck a nerve with fans who feel the team has repaid their loyalty with higher costs instead.