Cam Newton Changes Tune on Drake Maye Immediately After Patriots Super Bowl 60 Loss

Maye's numbers force a deeper question about how much credit he truly deserves for New England's run

Painful Super Bowl loss left Maye emotional

A Super Bowl loss is a humbling experience, and for Cam Newton, it appears to have been the catalyst for a complete reversal in his opinion of New England Patriots QB Drake Maye. For an entire season, Newton labeled Maye a ‘game manager.’ But after watching the young QB suffer a Super Bowl loss, the former MVP’s criticism has suddenly turned into empathy.

“This season was not a failure,” said Cam Newton on First Take, via Carlos A. Lopez on X. “You made leaps, strides, and bounds to becoming an MVP candidate. You do not start here next year. Next year is a new chapter. Next year is a new situation. But the goal is still the same – winning the Super Bowl. Allow yourself once again to feel that emotion, go through it all season, get prepared, get healthy, and understand with what we saw this year, it’s only the beginning, not the end.”

Newton has disrespected Maye for the majority of the 2025 season. He has called out the quarterback on multiple occasions. Newton went as far as to say that the All-Pro quarterback benefited from a weak schedule and a great defense.

“It’s give, Trick Dilfer,” said Newton on the 4th & 1 podcast. “It’s given Jim McMahon, Brad Johnson, Rex Grossman. All of those names combined benefited off a great defense alone. They’re [NE Patriots] not here because of Drake Maye. That’s just facts. Does that make Drake Maye a bad player? No. Did Drake Maye do enough to win a football game? Yes. But I would also say Drake Maye did enough to lose a game that he won, too.”

In the regular season, the Patriots had the sixth-best rushing defense (101.7 YPG) and ranked eighth in total defense (295.2 YPG). Entering the playoffs, they defeated the first- and second-best defenses in the league. Before the Super Bowl, the franchise stood as the defensive leader of the postseason. It shows just how much credit the Patriots’ defense deserves. But did Maye really have no contribution?

Fans know Maye played a major role in the success. The 23-year-old quarterback led the league with a 77.1 QBR and was 3rd in most passing touchdowns (31). This was his first playoff run, and reaching the Super Bowl is a commendable achievement. However, the Patriots did have a weaker schedule. Most of their wins came against teams with a .500 record or below. But it was not the quarterback who decided the schedule.

Following the Super Bowl, the change in Newton’s tone may carry a deeper meaning. Although he criticized the Pro-Bowler for the last few months, Newton knows what it feels like to lose a Super Bowl. When he was in Carolina, the Panthers lost to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50. The hard work throughout the season goes unnoticed if the Super Bowl is not won. Newton experienced that, and maybe that is why he kept the criticisms for another day. For now, he wants to motivate the young quarterback to start over again.

On the other hand, Maye, who was a candidate for the NFL MVP, unfortunately, lost it to Stafford. Having tasted defeat twice, he wants to do it all over again.

Drake Maye is looking forward to playing another Super Bowl

Drake Maye experienced one of the most heartbreaking moments of his life on Sunday. The second-year signal-caller was one game away from winning the Super Bowl. But it was Sam Darnold’s Seattle Seahawks who came out on top with a 29-13 win. Although he could barely control his tears, Maye is not ready to give up and is targeting next season to return stronger.

“We have great people all around that help us, support staff, and great fan base…” said emotional Drake Maye to the reporters, via Conor Ryan on X. “I look forward to getting back and playing another one… There’s people in here that do it for, not for the money or the fame. That’s what’s cool about this team.”

It was a tough night for the QB. He went 27-of-43 passing for 295 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Second Team All-Pro also covered 37 rushing yards in 5 carries. He was sacked six times, totaling 21 this season – a new record in the Super Bowl era. That was not all. Maye turned the ball over three times, including a pick-six late in the game.

It was a sad day for New England, but it’s not the end. The franchise has a capable quarterback with a solid team around him. HC Mike Vrabel, the NFL Coach of the Year winner, has also done a great job in bringing the franchise to the playoffs after the past two disastrous seasons. Consistency is the key. If they can stay consistent, there’s a chance Maye could be shedding happy tears again in the future.