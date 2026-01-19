Cardi B Puts Boyfriend Stefon Diggs & Patriots on Notice About Facing Bo Nix-Less Broncos

Essentials Inside The Story Cardi B warns Patriots and Diggs not to underestimate Broncos.

Broncos roll with backup QB Stidham, showing poise in practice.

Top-seeded Denver still dangerous despite losing Bo Nix to injury.

Singer Cardi B has a warning for Stefon Diggs and the Patriots as they prepare to travel to Denver. The New England Patriots reached the AFC Championship for the first time in seven years, but they should not let it get over their heads. Cardi B believes they shouldn’t underestimate the Broncos without Bo Nix.

“Don’t underestimate nobody,” said Cardi B during a livestream, via pedestriansport on Instagram. Later, she went on to add, “One game at a time. That’s it. One game at a time…. I’m telling you. You gotta be humble. God loves humble. Gotta be humble.”

While some fans feel that the Patriots only need to play the game as a formality since it is on the “schedule,” Cardi B has put the franchise and Diggs on notice about being humble. The Broncos lost Bo Nix because of an ankle injury in overtime against the Bills. It is a massive blow to them, as their QB2 prepares for a first start since 2023.

That being said, Denver is still the top seed in the AFC. Besides Nix, there are the wideouts, who have been handling the running game pretty well. RB R.J. Harvey, WR Courtland Sutton, and WR Troy Franklin have combined to score 20 passing touchdowns.

Cardi B’s warning would also include being wary of Jarrett Stidham, who is the QB2 for the Broncos. The Patriots will feel it will be an easy win, but head coach Sean Payton has made it clear that Stidham is just as capable as Nix.

Sean Payton remains confident in his QB2 despite losing Bo Nix

Even without Bo Nix, Jarrett Stidham is turning heads at practice. The backup QB has been threading passes, hitting windows, and making the Broncos’ defense look ordinary: so much so that head coach Sean Payton admitted he’s seen DC Vance Joseph get visibly frustrated. If practice is any indication, Stidham could carry the offense into the AFC Championship in a way no one expected. Speaking of confidence, HC Payton spoke about his confidence in Stidham.

“He knows… In fairness to what you’ve seen, which is very limited, he’s ready,” Payton told the reporters, via DNVR Broncos on X. “I’ve said this at the beginning of the season, I feel like I have a number 2 [quarterback] that’s capable of starting for a handful of, a number of teams. I know he feels the same way. So watch out. Just watch. He’s experienced, he’s played in games.”

The Broncos may have hit the brakes on Bo Nix, but they are not ready to give up so soon. The AFC Championship kicks off Sunday, Jan. 25 at 3 p.m. ET, with the Patriots traveling to Empower Field at Mile High. Mile High will set the stage for a showdown that could define the Broncos’ season.