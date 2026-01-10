Cardi B’s Ex & American Rapper Issues Disturbing Threats Toward NFL Star Stefon Diggs in Leaked Video

Essentials Inside The Story Offset appears in a FaceTime clip involving Celina Powell.

Stefon Diggs mentioned as tensions escalate publicly.

Video view count and timing fuel rapid controversy.

Cardi B’s marriage with Kiari Kendrell Cephus (Offset) has had so many twists and turns that at this point, it’s nothing less than a thriller sequence. This leaked video of the ex-husband raises serious threats towards Cardi’s current partner.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“If I catch Buddy, and I can catch him, it’s gonna be bad,” Offset said during a video call with Celina Powell laughing in the background. “Beat, str*p, sh*t in the knee, all types of sh*t.”

The viral FaceTime clip, where Offset reportedly refers to Stefon Diggs (Cardi B’s current partner) as ‘Buddy,’ exploded with over 1.8 million views and is still going. Although Powell isn’t visible on camera, reports confirm that it’s her who recorded the video, as her voice can be heard speaking and laughing from behind it.



ADVERTISEMENT

This comes as the Offset and Powell drama caught fire again recently. Powell claims Offset threatened her after she demanded her $15K back. While we’re not verifying the truth of her claims, this pattern isn’t new for the influencer. She’s made similar accusations against Chief Keef and Fetty Wap in the past.

Back in 2018, a strikingly similar incident unfolded involving this very trio, Cardi B, Offset, and Powell. Powell faked a pregnancy with Offset and claimed that he offered her $50K to abort the child. At that time, Cardi publicly backed her husband amid the controversy, but they finally split up in 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

But this drama is stirring up dangerously. Everything seemed fine until Jan 9, when the influencer started sharing the disturbing claims.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Offset-Powell saga escalates with proof amid threats to Cardi B-Stefon Diggs relationship saga

A week ago, Powell shared a clip on Instagram of the rapper and herself sharing a bed. That moment stamped the rumors as true that they had been together. But after a few days, the rapper was spotted partying without her in Miami.

This back-and-forth has fans piecing together the timeline of their rocky fling. The rapper hasn’t responded to any of the claims. He has his social media deactivated right now. However, it’s expected that fans will hear from him on this soon.

Meanwhile, Cardi B is embracing motherhood with her fourth child, a baby boy she welcomed with Diggs (wide receiver for the New England Patriots) in November. She appears focused on her family amid the chaos surrounding her ex.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diggs and Cardi B were rumored to be dating in late 2024. The couple confirmed it in June 2025. Their relationship has been a hot topic, especially now, with Offset’s shadow looming large.​