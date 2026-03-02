Cardi B Seemingly Goes on Expletive Rant Against Stefon Diggs Amid Details Behind Patriots Star’s Breakup Revealed

Essentials Inside The Story A viral moment off the field has put Diggs back in the spotlight.

Rumors about his relationship has picked up at the same time.

A key decision on his Patriots future is coming soon.

Stefon Diggs’ Super Bowl loss was just the beginning of his public troubles, but the real fireworks started when his ex, Cardi B, took the stage. Things started getting heated up when his apparent ex went on an expletive-laden rant, which seemed to be aimed at the New England Patriots wide receiver.

“That song, it’s called the principle. You can’t be out here playing with a b–ch like me,” Cardi B said. “These ni–as out here playing for a b–ch like me. You hear me? I’m too sexy to be lonely and too grown to be playing with ni–as. Who are you playing with, Motherf—r? Ain’t never had a bad b–ch like this, ni–a. Never in your Motherf—ing life. None of them b–chs f–ing with me.”

A video from her Little Miss Drama Tour in San Francisco surfaced online, showing her passionately speaking on stage. Because news of her split from Diggs was already circulating, many people assumed her comments were aimed at him.

Breakup rumors ignited after the Super Bowl when the couple unfollowed each other on social media.

Cardi B also posted a video from her car after halftime, which some fans took as a sign that something was off, though no direct reason was confirmed.

Unverified online speculation also suggested possible infidelity, including claims that Diggs was seen with another woman at the game. No one has confirmed those claims.

“Things were getting too heated and complicated. Cardi is very no-nonsense,” a source reported. “The second she felt that she couldn’t trust him, she pulled back to focus on her kids, her music, and tour.”

However, Diggs has not responded to anything and has maintained a low profile since the Super Bowl.

The relationship first made headlines in October 2024. They were linked again in February 2025 after reportedly spending Valentine’s Day together. Eventually, Cardi B confirmed that they had welcomed their first baby together in 2025.

Whether her on-stage rant was aimed at Diggs or not, it’s clear the couple, who share a child, aren’t reconciling anytime soon.

Noise around Stefon Diggs’ future grows amid Cardi B breakup drama

While Diggs’ off-field drama is drawing headlines, his on-field future with the Patriots is facing its own set of complications, centered around his massive contract.

In 2025, Diggs signed a three-year deal worth $63.5 million. While Diggs proved his on-field value by racking up over 1,000 yards and 85 catches, his hefty price tag is forcing a difficult conversation in the Patriots’ front office. Diggs’ on-field production is undeniable, but it’s his $26.5 million cap hit in 2026 that has become the elephant in the room for the Patriots.

That said, the team would save an estimated $20.8 million if they waived Diggs via a post-June 1 designation, according to Mark Daniels and Karen Guregian of MassLive.

According to MassLive, the Patriots want to work something out, but they’re standing firm. If Diggs wants to stay, he may need to restructure his contract. The team has reportedly offered an incentive-based deal, but Diggs isn’t interested in taking less money, though he has expressed his desire to stay with the team in the past.

“Unless they opt out of the contract, I anticipate being here, so I hope so,” Diggs said after the Super Bowl loss, as reported by MassLive. “Love my guys. I had a hell of a year playing with them. Built some real family-like bonds, so I hope so. I don’t control it, though.”

The Patriots owe him $6 million if he’s still on the roster by March 13, 2026, so a decision is likely coming soon.