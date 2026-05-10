Cardi B Steps Out in Support of Stefon Diggs After WR Denies Calling Dating Her His “Worst Decision”

Have Cardi B and Stefon Diggs buried the hatchet? The two seemed to be on their separate ways indefinitely after they split in February this year. The rapper even called him out during one of her shows, saying that he “fumbled” her. However, it was not all bad blood between them after all.

After the former New England Patriots WR was ruled not guilty for attacking his former employee, Diggs took some time out to serve his community. He attended a Mother’s Day special event organized by his nonprofit, The Diggs Deep Foundation. But what shocked fans was Cardi B’s presence at the event. She was holding his hand, and Diggs even kissed her on the cheek in the videos from the event. Cardi B was all smiles.

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The foundation is a non-profit that the athlete started to help provide resources for kids and support systems for families in need of a boost.

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Cardi B. and Stefon Diggs have been amicable since their split. Even though there is no confirmation on why they broke up, it is rumored that the WR “betrayed” her. The two share a son named Brim, who was also part of this Mother’s Day event. The news of their split came after one of Diggs’ former partners named him as her child’s father. It was an unfortunate end to their relationship, which might have gone the distance: Stefon Diggs had planned to propose to Cardi B, too.

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But recent developments suggest there might be a chance of reconciliation. Last month, Diggs also dropped by one of Cardi B’s shows during the Little Miss Drama Tour to support her. He also spent some time with her family and their son backstage. This recent show of support from the Grammy-winning artist gives fans more reason to believe that they might have worked things out.

In the world of celebrity gossip, a single unnamed source can set the internet on fire. As neither side publicly claimed where they stand in their relationship, rumors took on a lot of different shapes surrounding the pair. But Diggs flagged one particular rumor that was meant to demean Cardi B.

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Earlier this week, Diggs was featured by a South African news outlet for allegedly making controversial remarks against Cardi B. The image shared by the outlet showed an Instagram Story where Diggs vented about his private life in a series of scathing remarks.

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“The wrong decision I made recently,” the post read. “Falling in love with a [woman] with 3 kids. Brought bad luck to life, business, endorsements & partners. Stained my status.”

Taking to Instagram, Diggs called these reports ‘fake news’ and reaffirmed his respect for the Grammy-winning pop star.

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“lol I would never say no goofy a** s*** like this,” Diggs commented on the outlet’s post. “Nor would I speak on the mother of my kid like that, stop lying to the internet for clicks for your page to disappear.” The comment was later pinned by the page’s administrator.

Diggs has never bad-mouthed Cardi B since their split earlier this year. On the flip side, it looks like the two are trying to make this work once again. With the offseason already being a troubled time for the WR, perhaps this path is leading him to somewhere good.