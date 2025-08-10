Celebrations in Drake Maye’s Family as Wife Ann Michael Maye Sends 3-Word Message

Childhood sweethearts turned NFL power couple, Drake Maye and Ann Michael Maye have been together since they were 12. From high school at William A. Hough to UNC, where Ann Michael studied business and Drake became a star QB, their bond never wavered. In January 2025, Drake proposed on a beach in Mexico, writing, “Love doing life with you. Can’t wait to marry you!” They wed on June 21, 2025, then quietly donated all their wedding gifts to shelters. Now, with 2,276 rookie-year passing yards and Stefon Diggs in the lineup, Drake says, “They want to win. That’s what fuels me most.” Off the field, that same drive for connection and celebration was on full display through Ann Michael Maye’s Instagram.

Ann Michael Maye took to her Instagram to share a series of elegant snapshots from what was clearly a special weekend for the Maye family. In one story, five women—dressed in colorful, formal dresses—stood together on a lush grassy lawn, framed by a breathtaking sunset painted in soft blues, pinks, and oranges. Ann wrote a simple three-word message, writing, “A family affair ❤️.”

In yet another story, she revealed the occasion, i.e., the wedding of Jacqueline Valdez and Lovie Woods at Prairie Landing Golf Club on August 9, 2025, announced in a beautifully designed program adorned with floral artwork. She captured the celebratory atmosphere in a photo of a perfectly set reception table—gold charger plate, printed menu, sparkling glassware, pastel floral centerpiece, and a neatly wrapped favor—bathed in soft daylight streaming through the glass.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Credits: Instagram/annmichaelhmaye

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

In yet another post, Ann Michael appeared alongside a friend against the same glowing sunset backdrop, in a blue dress, holding a petite clutch. Her companion wore a chic pink gown, both radiating elegance and joy as the on-screen caption declared, “Wedding weekend!” with festive emojis. The seamless blend of family togetherness, scenic beauty, and refined celebration painted a vivid picture of the Mayes’ weekend festivities.

This comes just weeks later after the Maye couple exchanged “I Do” after a decade-long relationship. On June 21, 2025, they tied the knot in a dreamy outdoor ceremony in their native North Carolina. Their story of shared wins, late-night study sessions, and countless sidelines cheers culminated in a beautiful ceremony.

A proud University of North Carolina graduate with a business degree and double minors in entrepreneurship and conflict management, Ann Michael thrived both in the classroom and on the field. She captained her varsity softball, field hockey, and cheerleading teams before leading as Kappa Delta’s vice president of finance and taking on internships like Deloitte Consulting. Through it all, she has been by Drake’s side, from his first high school touchdowns to hearing his name called as the Patriots’ third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Drake and Ann Michael Maye’s inspiring journey

In true Maye fashion, the wedding wasn’t just about them — the couple quietly donated all of their wedding gifts to homeless shelters and assistance centers in North Carolina, a detail later revealed by former Patriots QB Scott Zolak. “They didn’t tell anybody, but they took their wedding gifts and sent them to the homeless and help centers down there. Everything that they got, they forwarded it,” Zolak shared.

Off the field, Ann Michael has been sharing glimpses of newlywed life, from sweet posts marking their first month of marriage — “It’s been the best month ever!! I love you more every day and can’t wait for many, many more months together😆❤️” — to moments celebrating her recent college graduation from the University of North Carolina. She has been Drake’s No. 1 supporter through every chapter of his career, from high school Friday nights to his breakout years at UNC, and now as he enters his second NFL season.

Drake, who finished his rookie year with 2,276 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and a 66.6% completion rate, is already turning heads in the 2025 preseason with flashes of his dual-threat game, including a rushing touchdown against the Commanders. “You’ve got players here who are fed up with losing. They want to win. That’s what fuels me the most,” he said, sounding every bit the leader New England hopes he will be.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And speaking of 2025, the Patriots have reloaded around him — adding veterans like Stefon Diggs, rookie WR Kyle Williams, RB TreVeyon Henderson, and an upgraded offensive line. Under new offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Drake has the weapons and the system to push his game to the next level. Analysts are already throwing around the “breakout” label, with some predicting top-10 fantasy QB potential this season thanks to his ability to extend plays with his legs.

In the preseason so far, he has completed 3 of 5 passes for 12 yards while adding 16 rushing yards and a score — and even with a fumble in the mix, the confidence is there. As for the energy between Drake and Ann Michael? It is still front and center. His wedding-day post said it all: “What a night! Cheers to forever! I love you!” with her response — “Best day ever!!!! I love you❤️❤️” — sealing it as one of the NFL’s most grounded yet inspiring love stories.