Patriots’ Christian Barmore Speaks Out on Mike Vrabel’s Strong Decision vs Jets

The New England Patriots players seem to be having fun under head coach Mike Vrabel. In Week 17, Vrabel didn’t just beat the New York Jets; he made a statement on the field while recording a dominant 42–10 win, and defensive tackle Christian Barmore couldn’t help but react to it. Barmore took to social media and spoke about Vrabel’s heated moment right before the second half.

“Love my coach man 😂😂,” Barmore wrote on X while reposting a clip by NBC Sports’ Kevin Moore.

In the video, Vrabel can be seen telling the Patriots to “F*** ’em” while calling a late timeout near the end of the first half. The moment came from New England’s dominant 42–10 win over the Jets. The moment came with only 19 seconds remaining in the second quarter, and the Patriots were leading 35-3. Rather than letting the clock run, HC Vrabel used his final timeout after his team had just sacked quarterback Brady Cook and forced the Jets to snap one more play.

