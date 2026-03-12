Christian Gonzalez Fires Back at Jordan Addison After Vikings WR’s Disrespectful Remarks Against Patriots

Essentials Inside The Story Addison took a hard dig at Patriots in response to one fan

Addison’s 2025 production was the lowest of his three NFL seasons

Christian Gonzalez could soon top Trent McDuffie's $124 million deal

This week, the New England Patriots found themselves in the middle of a strange social media back-and-forth involving Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison. Following the chatter, Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez and his trainer, Coach Flight, have now stepped in to respond to Addison’s remarks.

“Nobody shadows number 2 WRs 🥱,” Coach Flight wrote on X while referencing Addison.

Moments later, Gonzalez shared the post while adding his own reaction, “🤣 ask em huh.”

The exchange actually began earlier in the week with an older Instagram post from Addison. On Monday, the Vikings receiver admitted that his 2025 season did not live up to expectations.

“Wasn’t my best,” Addison posted while reflecting on the year.

Addison is coming off the worst year of his career, finishing with just 42 catches for 610 yards and three touchdowns. Naturally, that admission opened the door for fans to share their own comments.

One fan quickly jumped in with a sarcastic jab, adding, “We like our WRs with minor legal issues. Signed all New England Patriots fans,” under the post.

And then Addison fired back with “yall a-s.”

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison

However, Addison’s NFL resume still shows solid production despite all the noise. Over three seasons, he has recorded 175 receptions for 2,396 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Then the Vikings are also facing a significant choice concerning Jordan Addison’s future. The Vikings need to figure out if they can activate Addison’s fifth-year option, which would extend his contract until 2027.

Gonzalez, for his part, has quietly built a strong reputation in Foxborough. The Patriots’ corner has started 34 games across three seasons and earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2025, which explains why his response caught attention.

But while there is a lot of uncertainty around Addison, Christian Gonzalez may soon land a substantial contract that could reset the market for defensive backs.

Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez is ‘is trending towards the biggest payday’

Christian Gonzalez is now eligible for a contract extension, and many around the league believe the New England star could soon reset the market at his position. The cornerback salary landscape has already shifted, which can work in his favor.

Last week, the Kansas City Chiefs traded standout corner Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams wasted little time securing their new defensive piece, signing McDuffie to a four-year extension worth $124 million, including $100 million guaranteed. The deal carries an average annual value of about $31 million, making him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

Christian Gonzalez 0 of the New England Patriots during an AFC Divisional Round game between the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans on January 18, 2026, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Bleacher Report analyst Alex Kay predicted that the Patriots’ cornerback may top McDuffie’s deal before long. According to him, Gonzalez could land a four-year contract worth around $125 million during the offseason.

“Although he’s missed 16 games—including 13 as a rookie—since he was taken No. 17 overall three years ago, Gonzalez has already notched a second-team All-Pro nod and Pro Bowl honors. He’s extremely sticky in coverage, allowing just 1,038 yards and four touchdowns on a stingy 54.7 percent completion rate over the 84 targets he’s faced in the last two seasons,” Kay wrote Monday.

Kay also suggested that even with other star cornerbacks approaching new contracts, Gonzalez could still end up leading the market.

“While Devon Witherspoon will certainly be paid handsomely after earning Pro Bowl honors in each of his three seasons in addition to a ring, Gonzalez is trending towards the biggest payday as New England looks to lock down one of the most critical pieces from its surprise run through the AFC in 2025.”

For now, the Patriots still have a few decisions ahead. New England has until May 1 to exercise the option tied to Gonzalez’s rookie deal, though the team could begin negotiating an extension at any time.

If an agreement comes together soon, many around the league expect the Foxborough standout to become the next defensive back to reset the cornerback market.