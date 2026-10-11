Patriots’ Christian Gonzalez Snubs Reporter as CB Refuses to Comment Over Injury Situation

The New England Patriots have another reason to worry about their defensive line, and Christian Gonzalez’s latest appearance has done little to ease the uncertainty regarding his shoulder injury. As the cornerback is expected to miss his second consecutive game, questions about the seriousness of his condition continue to grow.

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Carlos A. Lopez reported on X, “#Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez, who is inactive for a second straight game due to a shoulder injury, was seen in the locker room Friday without a sling, per @MikeReiss. Gonzalez was asked about his injury, but he ‘respectfully declined to share details.'”

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Gonzalez was spotted without a sling, which seems encouraging. But it does not necessarily mean that he is returning to the field. His decision to not discuss the injury has also left fans with more questions about his recovery timeline.

Gonzalez suffered a shoulder injury during the New England Patriots’ Week 3 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The injury also kept him out of New England’s Week 4 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

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The cornerback has been ruled out for the Patriots’ Week 5 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. According to the team’s official injury report, Gonzalez did not participate in practice on Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday. His absence indicated that he has yet to make significant progress to see some action on the field.

HC Mike Vrabel has also offered limited information about the CB. When asked if Gonzalez could be placed on injured reserve, Vrabel confirmed that the defender would miss Sunday’s game but refused to give any further clarity.

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“That’s potentially the only thing I could really tell you,” Vrabel said, according to Boston Herald reporter Doug Kyed.

The update is concerning because Gonzalez is one of the cornerstones of New England’s defense. His absence has left the coaching staff with fewer options in the secondary, especially with fellow cornerback Carlton Davis III also ruled out against Las Vegas because of a neck injury.

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With Gonzalez, Davis, and Prunty sidelined, the Patriots’ secondary depth is limited to Marcus Jones.

Gonzalez’s presence is important for the Patriots. The 24-year-old signed a four-year contract worth $135 million in September, making him the highest-paid CB in NFL history and the highest-paid player ever in New England Patriots.

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His decision not to share details about the injury should not be treated as a sign that the situation is worsening.

However, the lack of a clear timeline is an uncomfortable situation for the team. They will have to prepare for the Raiders without one of their most important defensive players. Whether Gonzalez returns in Week 6 or requires additional time on the sidelines will now depend on his progress.