Patriots Coach Blasts the NFL’s Hiring Process Over Alleged Snubs of Black Candidates

The NFL’s hiring practices are once again under intense scrutiny. Last season, 10 head coaching positions opened up in the league, but not one of them was filled by a Black candidate. New England Patriots passing game coordinator and tight ends coach, Thomas Brown, spoke out on the issue.

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“It’s a very complex conversation, something that has been a consistent dialogue almost every single year. To say it’s frustrating in some ways is probably an understatement,” Brown told ESPN.

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“I’ve constantly heard this mantra the last six years in the NFL that people hire the most qualified candidates, which I hope is true and accurate,” the 40-year-old tight ends coach continued. “But you’re also seeing almost every time that is never a Black coach. Which is frustrating. I’ve also heard the phrase ‘there’s not many candidates in the pipeline to choose from.’ I do take issue with that, because I’ve been around some high-level great communicators, great connectors of people, at every stop I’ve been.”

Brown has been at many stops in both the AFC and the NFC since moving from college football to the NFL in 2020. He spent three seasons with the Rams, serving as assistant coach to Sean McVay. In his first season as an assistant, the Rams won Super Bowl LVI. After another season with the Rams, Brown took his talents to Carolina and Chicago before joining the Patriots in 2025, where he reached the Super Bowl. His work during these years has seen him get several head coach interviews.

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In 2023, before joining Carolina, he interviewed for the head coach role with the Texans. A year later, while with the Panthers, he interviewed with the Titans, who went with Brian Callahan. This year, he interviewed with the Cardinals, who eventually went on to sign Mike LaFleur.

Among the communicators and connectors of people, the names Brown worked with that come to mind are Raheem Morris and Ejiro Evero. During his time with the Rams, Brown worked in close proximity to former Buccaneers head coach Morris. After three seasons with the Rams, Morris had even received an endorsement from Les Snead in 2024.

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The Rams GM said, “No. 1, I think we all know, [he’s a] great human being,” Snead said. “The guy is coded to respect everyone, to build a relationship with everyone no matter where you’re at in the organization. What’s awesome is, as he does that, you just see the respect flow back in his direction. He’s coded for that. It’s a superpower that I think would help any organization.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons Oct 26, 2025 Atlanta, Georgia, USA Atlanta Falcons head coach Raheem Morris on the sideline against the Miami Dolphins in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta Mercedes-Benz Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20251026_bdd_ad1_009

Morris spent two seasons with the Falcons, missing the playoffs both times. He finished with a 16-18 record before being let go. He returned to the defensive coordinator role ahead of the 2026 season for the 49ers.

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Evero joined the Panthers the same year as Brown. He, too, like Brown and Morris, gave head coach interviews. In 2023 itself, Evero interviewed with the Broncos and the Colts. He was also in contention for the Texans job along with Brown that year. Evero even interviewed for the role with the Panthers.

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A year later, he had an internal interview with the Panthers and the Falcons. The two teams hired Dave Canales and Morris, respectively. Evero even had a second-round interview with the Seahawks, who went ahead with the younger option in Mike Macdonald.

This season, the Steelers, Falcons, and Raiders came calling, but Evero will be with the Panthers for the fourth straight year.

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Terry McLaurin shared his thoughts on the Rooney Rule

Art Shell became the first Black head coach in modern NFL history when the Los Angeles Raiders hired him in 1989. More alarmingly, the number of African American head coaches who have been hired since then remains under 30. According to a Washington Post article from 2022, only 24 African American head coaches have been hired after Shell. DeMeco Ryans, Antonio Pierce, Jerod Mayo, and Aaron Glenn have taken that number to 28.

According to interviews conducted by the Post in 2022, the standing idea in the league is that Black coaches “have resigned themselves to the notion that they will never get an opportunity to be a head coach.”

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Only two African American head coaches — Tony Dungy and Mike Tomlin — have won the Super Bowl.

Imago FBN-SUPERBOWL Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin celebrates with LaMarr Woodley and Troy Polamalu as the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 in Super Bowl XLIII at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, Sunday, February 1, 2009. Gary W. Green/Orlando Sentinel/MCT TAMPA FL USA EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 1068841 GaryxW.xGreenx krtphotoslive341853

The Rooney Rule has been in place to help prevent this. Established in 2003 after the controversial firings of Tony Dungy and Dennis Green, it mandates that NFL teams consider at least one minority candidate in head coach hirings. However, the lack of Black head coaches makes the rule seem like window dressing.

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“The Rooney Rule’s a great rule,” Washington Commanders’ Terry McLaurin told ESPN. “But … from what I’ve heard, some teams kind of use that to check a box, which is unfortunate, instead of using the rule the way it was intended.”

The discussion remains relevant because Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores is suing pretty much the entire league for racial bias in head coach hirings. Judge Valerie Caproni allowed Flores to go pursue the matter, claiming that the experiences detailed in the lawsuit were “incredibly troubling.”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams Oct 24, 2024 Inglewood, California, USA Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores watches from the sidelines against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Inglewood SoFi Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20241024_sjb_al2_546

This could become a turning point in the league’s history because the fight against racism has never been fought on such a large scale.

The lawsuit initially named only three teams. In 2026, that total has bumped up to 31. Flores was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019 to 2021.

There are only three black head coaches in the NFL

Houston Texans hired DeMeco Ryans as their sixth head coach in history in 2023. He’s currently entering his fourth season with the Texans with a coaching record of 35-22 (including playoffs). Last year, the Texans went 12-5.

Imago HOUSTON, TX – JANUARY 04: Head coach Demeco Ryans of the Houston Texans watches play during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA game between Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts on January 4, 2026, at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. Photo by David Buono/Icon Sportswire NFL: JAN 04 Colts at Texans EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon250104143

Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles is the second black head coach currently active in the NFL. He has won three straight division titles. But last year, he recorded seven losses in nine games. Now, as he enters his fifth year, he has a lot to prove. He currently has the longest record as a Black head coach.

Imago January 4, 2026: Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles has gone 15-9 against NFC South opponents but is 20-24 against the rest of the NFL, American Football Herren, USA in his four seasons as head coach in Tampa Bay. – ZUMAm67_ 20260104_zaf_m67_010 Copyright: xJeffereexWoox

Lastly, it’s the New York Jets ’ Aaron Glenn, who debuted as a head coach only last year.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at New York Jets Dec 28, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn on the field before the game against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xVincentxCarchiettax 20251228_vtc_cb6_10316

It’s worth noting that Brown didn’t accuse any specific organization of wrongdoing, nor did he suggest there was a simple fix to the issue. But his comments highlight a frustration shared by many around the league.

If NFL teams truly prioritize qualifications above all else, why do the hiring outcomes continue to look so similar year after year? Until that question is answered to the satisfaction of coaches and executives alike, the debate surrounding diversity in NFL leadership appears far from settled.