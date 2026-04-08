“Completely Innocent”: Mike Vrabel & Dianna Russini Issue Public Statements After Hotel Photos Controversy

Essentials Inside The Story Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini suddenly found themselves at the center of a storm

Their unexpected photos sparked speculation on social media

Both quickly shut down the rumors

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has always kept his personal relationships relatively private, but that has now become a reason for controversy. On Tuesday, Page Six published an exclusive report featuring photos of Vrabel and The Athletic’s Dianna Russini appearing close together at a resort in Arizona. NFL coaches and reporters can have private interactions outside stadiums, but since these photos have raised affair rumors, both Vrabel and Russini had to address the situation.

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“These photos show a completely innocent interaction, and any suggestion otherwise is laughable. This doesn’t deserve any further response,” Mike Vrabel said in a statement to the Post.

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Dianna Russini’s own statement to the Post read: “The photos don’t represent the group of six people who were hanging out during the day. Like most journalists in the NFL, reporters interact with sources away from stadiums and other venues.”

According to Page Six, Mike Vrabel and Dianna Russini were spotted two weekends ago at the Ambiente Resort in Sedona, Arizona. The outlet also shared some photos of the two, and in one of them, Vrabel and Russini appeared to be holding hands while standing on the roof of a private bungalow. Another photo showed Vrabel and Russini hugging as they looked out at the sunset across the mountains.

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Page Six also reported that a witness at the resort claimed that on March 28, Vrabel and Russini spent nearly an hour relaxing near the jacuzzi and pool area. After that, Vrabel and Russini also allegedly shared breakfast on the restaurant terrace. Despite those claims, both Vrabel and Russini have strongly denied any romantic involvement and insist they were spending time with a larger group.

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Mike Vrabel has been married to Jennifer since 1999, and the couple shares two children. But unlike Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who prefers to be open about his relationship with his wife, Vrabel has always kept his relationship with Jen private. Meanwhile, Russini married Kevin Goldschmidt in 2020 after years of keeping their relationship under wraps, and now they also have two kids.

Now, Mike Vrabel’s professional connection to Russini also goes back several years. Russini’s first NFL beat reporting assignment at ESPN involved covering the Tennessee Titans in 2018, when Vrabel became the team’s head coach. This obviously meant that Vrabel and Russini interacted frequently in a professional setting in Tennessee.

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But now, Russini was in Arizona covering league-related events as a senior writer for The Athletic. According to Page Six, Russini had traveled to the Arizona resort during a hiking trip with her friends. Meanwhile, the Patriots HC had reportedly traveled to Arizona for a scouting event at Arizona State University before heading to Sedona with a friend. Vrabel later returned to their hotel after meeting Russini and her friends.

However, a witness also told Page Six that they did not notice anyone else with Vrabel and Russini during their time at the resort. Now, Russini’s statement about reporters meeting sources away from stadiums is certainly justified. But the interactions between Vrabel and Russini in the photos appear more personal than the typical reporter-source dynamic.

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So far, the Patriots organization has not commented publicly on Vrabel’s situation, but The Athletic has come forward to defend Russini.

“These photos are misleading and lack essential context,” The Athletic’s executive editor Steven Ginsberg said in a statement to the Post. “These were public interactions in front of many people. Dianna is a premier journalist covering the NFL, and we’re proud to have her at The Athletic.”

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Interestingly, this is not the first time Russini has faced speculation about her professional relationships within the NFL.

Dianna Russini has also faced affair allegations with an NFL GM

Back in 2015, Dianna Russini found herself dealing with a similar situation involving Washington Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan. The controversy began after Russini reported that quarterback Kirk Cousins would take over the Redskins’ starting QB job from Robert Griffin III during the 2015 NFL season. Shortly after the story broke, McCloughan’s wife, Jessica, publicly accused Russini of having an affair with her husband to get the inside scoop.

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“I’m pretty sure this info is coming from my husband to his new side chick, Dianna,” Jessica wrote in an X post.

Jessica also made a vulgar comment through another post, suggesting that Russini had an intimate relationship with Scot to get her story. However, the accusations lacked any supporting evidence, and Jessica eventually issued a public apology.

“I deeply apologize for the disparaging remarks about an ESPN reporter on my personal Twitter account,” Jessica wrote in her statement. “The comment was unfounded and inappropriate, and I have the utmost respect for both the reporter and ESPN. I regret that my actions have brought undeserved negative attention to the Redskins organization and its leadership. My comments in no way reflect the opinions or attitudes of the organization, and I regret that my behavior has in any way negatively impacted the team and its loyal fan base.”

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At the time, Russini’s colleagues and ESPN actively defended her against the vulgar remarks. Sports writer Jemele Hill also pointed out on X that the affair accusations against Russini reinforced a harmful stereotype about female sports reporters. With that in mind, Russini’s recent interaction with Mike Vrabel could also be seen in a different light than how tabloids have portrayed it.