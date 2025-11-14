Congratulations Pour in For Stefon Diggs & Cardi B As NFL WR Welcomes New Family Member

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs and Cardi B just welcomed their first child together. As per reports, the couple was blessed with a baby boy last week. And now, on November 13, the rapper herself shared the news and her excitement about beginning a new chapter in her life.

“I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby into my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve,” she captioned the IG post.

It was just back on September 17 when the “Money” rapper announced that she and Diggs were expecting their first child. The newborn is Cardi B’s fourth child. And, earlier this month, the WR had revealed that they were expecting a boy. “It’s a boy,” he said in an interview. “That’s enough for me.”

He even joked that he can’t wait to make his son do push-ups and sit-ups. Diggs has yet to share the news and his emotions on his social media.

The IG post shared by Cardi B had a video of the rapper grooving to her song “Hello” in an all-black outfit. The rapper shared that she plans to focus more on her career in this new era while enjoying motherhood. She also reflected on her healing journey and new album, Am I the Drama? and her Little Miss Drama Tour, which is scheduled to start in February next year.

“This next chapter is Me vs. Me! It’s me against all odds me against everything meant to get in my way. I’ve started prepping for tour getting my body right getting my mind right. There’s nothing thats gonna stop me from giving you guys the performance of a life time! I’ve learned i’ve healed, and im loving the woman i’ve become!”

Her album was released on September 19.

“Congratulations!!!” one of her followers wrote in the comments section.

Cardi B shares three older kids, Kulture, Wave, and Blossom, with her ex, Offset. She filed for divorce in July 2024. Diggs also shares a daughter, Nova, with his ex.

Now, as both are embracing a new chapter in their lives, fans quickly jumped in to congratulate the two.

Heartfelt congratulations poured in for Stefon Diggs and Cardi B

“Yessss I love it and I’m here to it!!! Congratulations, Mama Bardi,” one wrote.

The two were rumored to be dating back in October 2024, which the “Please Me” rapper denied at the time. Later, they were spotted together at the Met Gala after-party and again at Game 4 of the Knicks vs. Celtics playoff series. Cardi B finally confirmed their relationship on June 1 with an Instagram post, and Diggs followed by sharing a picture of them on his own IG to make it official.

Fans have always shown love to the couple on social media when they post their pictures. So, it wasn’t surprising that many dropped heartfelt comments for the couple. Another one had a subtle message of appreciation. “Love it,” the comment read.

This September, the rapper announced that she was working on her new album while she was also pregnant. During an interview that same month, the rapper opened up about her struggles as she worked on her album. She revealed that she experienced “panic attacks” and would cry uncontrollably because of the harsh comments.

And Diggs was her support system during this time.

“He makes me feel very confident,” she said in an interview.

Cardi B was also present for Diggs at his game against the Atlanta Falcons on November 3, where the rapper was seen cheering him on. One lauded the rapper for multitasking and balancing everything. “This new era looks GOOD on you! Elevation, healing, motherhood…all of it. So proud of you.”

Another congratulated the couple for their new beginnings and wrote, “Awwwww, congrats.” Others dropped heart emojis.

This is a great year for both. While she is gearing up to kick off her tour, Diggs is having an impressive year with the Patriots. And the arrival of their baby boy is set to bring more happiness to their personal life as the two thrive in their professional lives.