Devin McCourty Reveals Patriots Icon’s Trick to Avoid Being Late After Ex-OL Once Crashed His Car as an Excuse

Bill Belichick’s tough style shaped the Patriots’ way years ago. Players knew the rules, the consequences, and that they had no room for excuses. So much so that they were willing to crash their cars just to not be tardy! In a new discussion on the Dan Patrick Show, former Patriots player Devin McCourty shared some insights.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“No, they cut people and sent people home anyway for being late,” McCourty said when the host asked him if he was ever late. “I wanted my money.” Hearing that, Patrick couldn’t help but drop Rich Ohrnberger’s name—the guy who famously crashed his car just so he would have an excuse to give for being late. That prompted McCourty to share a Kyle Arrington story.

“We had a guy, Kyle Arrington. It was snowing. He couldn’t get his car out of the parking lot. He hitchhiked to work just in fear of being late. Went out on the road, and stood there and asked somebody, ‘Hey, I play for the Patriots. Do you mind dropping me off the street at Patriot place?’” McCourty revealed on the Dan Patrick Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

That fear said everything about life under Belichick.

Though Arrington never talked about it, Ohrnberger opened up about his incident in 2022. His phone had died that morning. So, he woke up late and frantic. He didn’t even bother looking at the clock because he knew he was late. He knew he was going to get cut.

So, as he drove to Gillette Stadium, he decided he would rather get into a car crash than trouble. He swerved into a dinged-up church van. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

ADVERTISEMENT

And when the player finally arrived, his story was met with skepticism. He got away with it even though offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia sniffed out his story. He received a warning to be on time.

And that’s a shared experience among Patriots’ players.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Back in 2009, Randy Moss and three defensive starters did not make it to practice on time. Moss, along with linebackers Adalius Thomas, Gary Guyton, and Derrick Burgess, was sent home after showing up late for an 8 a.m. team meeting. And it’s just one of many stories.

In 2014, the Patriots had just handled the Jets and enjoyed a 1-day break. Yet, when the team returned for a 7:30 a.m. meeting, Darrelle Revis was missing. He had overslept. But when he tried to fix it by walking in late, Belichick was right there. He told Revis to stay home instead of showing up late.

The player accepted the punishment because he knew the coach couldn’t make exceptions. However, he made it to practice on time the next day.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bill Belichick’s no-excuse punctuality philosophy

No one can deny that Bill Belichick’s strict manner shaped the culture inside the home of the Patriots. Players learned early that being late came with real consequences. Practices and meetings ran on his clock and no one else’s.

That standard never changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The coach once made the team practice outside in heavy snow and strong winds back in 2014. Reporters later asked if showing up in blizzard-like weather was about accountability.

He kept it simple. “Every day is a work day,” he replied.

Meanwhile, the track record only grew. His stance on snow practices and meeting times became well known in New England. That time, Devin McCourty explained the mindset perfectly.

He said, “He’s mentioned that he doesn’t care; ‘don’t call and say your car got stuck.’ I think everyone knows there are two hotels up here at Patriot Place, so stay there for the night. Find a way.”

His words showed how players adjusted to Belichick’s rules. He turned punctuality into a standard and accountability into a habit.