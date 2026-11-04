“Don’t Think Anyone Was Beating the Seahawks”: Tom Brady Gets Real on Patriots Super Bowl Loss Ahead of New England Return

Tom Brady calls the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl LX loss to the Seattle Seahawks a tough one, but says the Seahawks were simply too good that day. As he prepares to return to New England with a different role, his view on the 29-13 defeat is direct.

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“Last year, in the Super Bowl, kind of came out of nowhere, such a terrible season the year before,” Brady told Colin Cowherd. “Coach Vrabel comes in and just really resets the entire environment. Josh McDaniels does an incredible job with Drake May. Drake is an MVP candidate, and it’s a tough loss to the Seahawks in the Super Bowl. I don’t think anyone was beating the Seahawks on that particular day.”

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The New England Patriots struggled to find answers against the Seattle Seahawks’ defense in Super Bowl LX in February 2026, falling 29-13. Seattle’s defensive pressure disrupted the Patriots’ offense, and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels later took responsibility for failing to counter the Seahawks’ approach.

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Ahead of this game, Brady was also in the spotlight. Last February, he raised a few eyebrows by refusing to pick a side in Super Bowl LX.

Tom Brady won six Super Bowls before leaving the franchise in 2020. But when the Patriots returned to the championship game against the Seattle Seahawks in February 2026, Brady made it clear that his former team’s success did not mean he would automatically root for them.

Speaking on the Let’s Go! podcast with Jim Gray, the NFL legend said he had no personal stake in the matchup, describing New England as a team entering a new chapter under Mike Vrabel.

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“I don’t have a dog in the fight in this one. I really root for people and the people I care about, the people who I know the work that goes into what they’re trying to accomplish. I really want to sit back as a fan and enjoy the game, enjoy the moment, and I always think, ‘May the best team win’.”

Seattle later won that game 29-13, and both teams had come in at 14-3. The Seahawks led 12-0 after three quarters while the Patriots were shut out, and although New England scored 13 in the fourth, Seattle added 17 of its own to settle it.

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Whatever people thought of that moment, Brady has had plenty of kind words for this year’s Patriots and quarterback Drake Maye, especially after a sluggish start to the season.

“They come back this year and they kind of start slow, and everyone thinks, ‘Oh, you know, this Patriots team and Drake Maye, maybe he’s not as good as we thought,’” he said. “And then they’ve been on a tear recently. So I love this game.

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Brady is heading back to Gillette Stadium on Sunday, and this time he’ll be in the broadcast booth instead of on the field. He’ll call the Patriots and the Green Bay Packers game for FOX at 4:25 p.m. next to play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, with Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi covering the sidelines.

It’s his first visit to Foxborough as a broadcaster, and he has already told Colin Cowherd it will be an emotional one.

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That makes sense when you look at what the place means to him. Brady was drafted by New England in 2000 and remained with the team for 20 seasons. The franchise put him in its Hall of Fame in 2024. He becomes eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2028.

Now that he is returning to the stadium as a broadcaster, Brady didn’t hide his emotions.

“Yeah, it’s, it’ll be certainly emotional,” he said. “I mean, every inch of that stadium, I’ve been through so many times, from the locker rooms to the meeting rooms, the fields. I just, so many memorable plays in that stadium, big games, you know, championship games and rivalry games, division-clinching games.

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“So, to be back there and to really understand what that Patriot organization is all about, and to convey that to the fans in a way where I’m not, like, talking about myself, I’m really talking about this awesome program that’s been built and the Patriots just always seem to do things the right way.”

For the matchup, and the Packers, Brady said:

“The Packers are a team I’ve already covered this year; I kind of know the ins and outs of that team. Coach LaFleur is an awesome coach. Jordan Love’s playing as good as football as he’s played in his entire career. So, just, it’s a great AFC-NFC matchup. These don’t happen very often, and, again, I get to be there to watch it in person in front of a very friendly home crowd. I’m very, very excited.”

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With a matchup like that and a crowd that still adores him, Sunday should be a memorable afternoon in Foxborough.