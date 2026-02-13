Drake Announces Life Decision After $1M Loss in Patriots’ Super Bowl Defeat

Essentials Inside The Story Drake's bold Super Bowl gamble reignited a long-running superstition

Drake's history suggests that the rapper is no stranger to losses

As one Drake watched his bet burn, another Drake lived through the most painful night

Drake pressed submit on a $1 million Super Bowl bet and somehow managed to turn the biggest game of the year into a punchline. The rapper publicly backed the New England Patriots ahead of Super Bowl LX. However, when the Seattle Seahawks walked away with the win, Drake’s bet went up in smoke, and the internet dusted off the infamous “Drake curse” once again. In a twist only social media could love, the man behind “God’s Plan” ended up living out a very different version of it, as New England’s loss left him empty-handed and rethinking his Super Bowl gambling habits.

“I’m off sports betting…sticking to what I know…” Drake announced via an Instagram post on Wednesday.

Drake shared a clip on the Meta-owned platform, featuring him and artist BenDaDonnn. They were playing roulette with a $7 million wager on Stake, an offshore betting platform. The frustration and regret of losing money soon consumed him. No wonder he ended up announcing his decision to quit sports betting.

Of course, his striking statement also stemmed from his betting setback on February 8. Just hours before the kickoff of Super Bowl LX, Drake revealed that he was rooting for New England. He placed a $1 million bet on the team to win and even told fans to “bet against me if you dare.” Had his namesake’s team won, he would have taken home $2.95 million. However, that never happened as Seattle never let the Patriots take control and ultimately handed them a 29-13 defeat.

Interestingly, fans were always against the idea of him revealing the team, which he wished to support. They warned him of the so-called “Drake Curse,” while actor Mark Wahlberg sided with him, calling him a “SMART MAN.” And when Seattle took down New England, the common sentiment among Drake’s fans was, “I told you so.”

In fact, the curse theories started circulating on social media platforms. For context, the Drake Curse theory suggests that teams Drake publicly supports often end up losing. In 2016, he wagered $60,000 with musician French Montana on the NBA Finals and lost. Just last year, he put in $1 million for the Kansas City Chiefs to beat the Philadelphia Eagles. And the rest is history.

Drake once dismissed this theory but admitted that he’s a “flawed sports bettor.”

“I’m sure if you’re a Drake curse believer, there will be plenty more content in the future to confirm your theories because, for whatever reason, my slips do not cash out,” he said in 2025.

Back to Super Bowl night, on one hand, Drake lost his big bet, and on the other hand, another Drake walked off the field fighting back tears after losing the biggest game of his career.

Drake Maye’s team fell short on the biggest stage

Right from the start, New England had it tough against the Seahawks. They looked out of sync under their opponents’ dominating defense. While fans waited for them to light up the scoreboard, Mike Vrabel’s team couldn’t do it until the last quarter. In fact, Drake Maye’s passes lacked their usual edge and accuracy due to his shoulder issues, drawing criticism after the game.

He even admitted to popping painkillers before arriving on the field. On the gridiron, those struggles were on full display. Maye could only complete 27 of 43 passes for 295 yards with two touchdowns. He also contributed to the ground attack, rushing five times for 37 yards and averaging 7.4 yards per carry.

Imago DENVER, CO – JANUARY 25: New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 comes onto the field for an offensive posession against the Denver Broncos in the first half of the AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High on January 25, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JAN 25 AFC Championship Game Patriots at Broncos EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon132260125297

But it was clearly not enough for the Patriots to shift the momentum. In return, Seattle’s defense sacked him six times and forced three turnovers, including a late pick-six that sealed the outcome. Even before the final whistle, he couldn’t control his emotions. After the game, a visibly broken Maye praised his team and made it clear his journey has only begun.

“We have great people all around that help us, support staff and great fan base,” he said. “…I look forward to getting back and playing another one…There’s people in there doing it for not the money or the fame. That’s what’s cool about this team.”

Despite the loss, New England is holding out hope. This season showed a significant change for the franchise. With young talent by its side, Mike Vrabel’s team is ready to double down on its groundwork for future success. And perhaps, rapper Drake, too, will look to get out of his curse.