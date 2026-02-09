Drake Maye Announces Scary Injury News as Mike Vrabel Blames Patriots Locker Room for Super Bowl Loss

Quarterback Drake Maye opened up about a concerning injury after the New England Patriots‘ lopsided 13-29 Super Bowl loss to the Seattle Seahawks. His update comes as head coach Mike Vrabel pointed inward while addressing the team’s loss.

“My shoulder feels…I shot it up so…not much feeling. It was good to go,” Maye said via 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Joe Murray on X.

According to ML Football’s post on X, Drake Maye said doctors gave him painkillers so he could take the field. Despite the setback, Maye pushed through and completed the game.

Meanwhile, his message comes shortly after head coach Mike Vrabel weighed in on the franchise’s biggest defeat in Santa Clara on February 8.

“Nobody played good enough for us to win,” he said.

He also made it clear that his team is “disappointed and not discouraged” by the outcome.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned.