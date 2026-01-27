Drake Maye Announces Update on Shoulder Injury While Confirming Availability for Super Bowl vs. Seahawks

After a hit to his right shoulder after Sunday’s Broncos game, there were questions looming over Drake Maye’s condition. Social media was buzzing with news of a possible injury. Now, the Patriots‘ QB has addressed the concerns directly this week with an online appearance.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’m feeling good,” Maye said on WEEI Afternoons. “We got some extra rest, and really the only thing is from the game.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Maye shut down injury rumors and clarified that he did not suffer a significant shoulder issue, explaining that the discomfort stemmed from the long grind of the season rather than a specific injury. He pointed to nearly 30 straight weeks of throwing dating back to training camp.

Further on, he also spoke about how it was too soon to tell if his participation in training would be limited as a result of his condition. With rest and preparation, Maye confirmed he’s fully healthy and ready to lead his team against the Seahawks.