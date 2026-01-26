Drake Maye Awaits Punishment from Mike Vrabel After Snow Adversely Affects Patriots Offense

The New England Patriots aren’t accustomed to scoring 10 points in a game, but that’s all they could put up today in adverse conditions and against an explosive Broncos defense in the AFC conference game. They still punched their ticket to the Super Bowl, but quarterback Drake Maye knows there’s a punishment looming for him.

Late in the game, New England faced a third-and-5. Fail there, and the ball’s going back to Denver. Instead, offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels put the call directly in Maye’s hands, dialing up a naked bootleg to the wide side of the field. Maye kept it, got to the edge, and picked up seven yards before stepping out of bounds. But he knows head coach Mike Vrabel won’t like that.

“We were in big personnel, (looking as if we were) running the same deal to the right, a little stretch play. Then, at some point, they get lackadaisical, and I got a chance to get around the edge,” Maye said in the post-game presser.

“I thought (Elliss) was gonna track me and hawk me down, but I got enough to pick up the first. Coach Vrabes will probably get mad about running out of bounds, but at that point, it doesn’t matter when you get the first down.”

Imago New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel gestures to the officials during the second half against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Sunday, December 14, 2025. PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUSA BOP2025121402515 CJxGUNTHER

He’s probably right about Mike Vrabel. Vrabel tends to notice those details. Still, it would be tough to be too upset with Maye on this day. With the weather killing the passing game and the Broncos making every throw difficult, Maye adjusted. He ran, absorbed contact, and did what the situation required to get New England to its first Super Bowl since 2019.

The defining sequence came early in the second half. On third-and-9, Maye broke loose for a 28-yard run that flipped field position and set the tone for a grinding drive. That possession lasted 16 plays and took up more than nine minutes. It ended with an FG, which turned out to be the only score of the entire second half.

Earlier, Maye had also punched in a six-yard TD run. The quarterback averaged 9.7 yards per rush attempt, finishing with 10 carries for 65 yards. The Patriots didn’t win this game the way they usually do, but Maye took them there somehow. But tonight wasn’t all about him. The snow couldn’t let the Patriots’ offense function the way it does. That’s where the defense stepped in.

Drake Maye acknowledges defense after snow slowed Pats offense

The game started off looking manageable. Cold, sure, but playable. Everyone knew the weather was in the forecast, but the turnaround was sudden. By the time the second half arrived, the snow and haze had fully taken over, and it was clear the offenses hadn’t adjusted quickly enough.

Drake Maye had the ball plenty. Head coach Mike Vrabel leaned heavily into jumbo personnel, using six or more offensive linemen on a season-high 33.3 percent of the Patriots’ offensive snaps. That number jumped to 42.1 percent in the second half, right as the conditions got worse and throwing the ball became a chore.

The approach worked in one way. New England controlled possession for 21 minutes and six seconds in the second half and dictated the pace. What they didn’t do was put points on the board. Andres Borregales’ field goal in the third quarter ended up being the only scoring play after halftime. That was it. That’s where the Pats defense stepped in.

The Patriots’ defense made life miserable for Jarrett Stidham. They brought pressure consistently, often sending five and sometimes six rushers, forcing quick decisions in that weather. Stidham finished 17-of-31 for 133 yards, 1 TD, and a pick. His backward pass was the only turnover of the game.

“It was tough elements for our offense, but (both) defenses were playing great. Our defensee ourselves a chance to not lose the game and turn the ball over or do something where we put our defense in a bad spot. Our defense showed up every time, time and time again,” Drake Maye said.

That’s been the theme all postseason. The Patriots’ defense has now forced eight turnovers and allowed just two touchdowns through the playoffs. They’re now just one game away from making history.