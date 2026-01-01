Drake Maye Confirms Stance on Stefon Diggs & Christian Barmore’s Legal Troubles After Mike Vrabel’s Comments

While the New England Patriots ride a wave of success, they can’t escape behind-the-scenes serious drama. With legal troubles surrounding both Stefon Diggs and Christian Barmore, the locker room feels the weight of ever-growing chatter. And now, quarterback Drake Maye has added his perspective to the conversation. In his brief reply, the Patriot star made it clear where he stands.

“Best thing Coach Raybould always says is let those guys speak for themselves,” he said. “I’m going to support them any way I can, support my teammates and love those guys, those two, really everybody, I really got a good relationship with and they’ll feel like whatever they need from me, I’m here for them. And uh I said those guys for them to speak on it.”

While Drake Maye chose love and support for the duo, the situation isn’t getting any better. At the time of publication, Stefon faces charges of felony strangulation and a lower-level a***ult charge following an alleged incident involving his live-in private chef, Mila Adams. The incident occurred on December 2, 2025, at his house outside Boston, when Adams asked the player via text to pay her one month’s pay, which was due.

Diggs lost his composure and entered her bedroom, according to the Dedham Police Department report. She alleges Diggs struck her and attempted to choke her until she couldn’t breathe. The NFL wide receiver has denied the allegations, and now a local Massachusetts court will hear the charges on January 23, according to the BBC.

Meanwhile, defensive lineman Christian Barmore is also dealing with a legal case of his own. Court documents state he’s been charged with a***ult and battery on a family or household member. On August 8, 2025, the 26-year-old allegedly got physical with the unnamed victim after an argument. Based on her account, Barmore got upset with the temperature in his bedroom, and then they also argued over food.

Christian Barmore 90 of the New England Patriots during a game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets on November 13, 2025, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

When the victim was trying to flee, he “grabbed her phone and threw her to the ground.” She also alleged that the defensive tackle grabbed her by the shirt “in the area of the neck” when she tried to get up. According to reports, Barmore awaits a trial on February 3, just five days before the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, head coach Mike Vrabel has also spoken up on the matter.

Drake Maye’s head coach addresses the legal situation

While speaking to the media on Wednesday, Vrable shared his thoughts on the legal allegations involving both Diggs and Barmore. When asked if the situation was disappointing and distracting for the team, he pushed back on that idea.

“Well, I would say not disappointing at all,” he said. “These are allegations, like you mentioned in your question. It’s things that we have to handle, and every day there’s distractions… I’m confident that we’ll focus on the Dolphins and those two individuals that you mentioned will be able to handle the ongoing legal process.”

Additionally, the coach made it clear he doesn’t want to jump to conclusions and wants to trust the process. He also shared a brief update on the players’ availability. Vrabel revealed Barmore didn’t practice because of illness, but also noted there has been no indication that either of them would be unavailable for the upcoming game. When asked if the team was aware of the allegations before they came to light, he didn’t deny it.

“Yesterday and today aren’t the first that we’ve heard about them, he said. “Trying to do everything in accordance with the league policy and making sure that we’re in compliance with the league.”

For now, Drake Maye’s team is trying to block out the noise and keep their attention on their Week 18 matchup against the Miami Dolphins.