Drake Maye Doesn’t Hold Back in Criticism After Mike Vrabel Disappointed by QB’s Performance

The New England Patriots took care of business with a 16-3 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Still, even with the Pats Nation buzzing, Drake Maye did not walk off the field satisfied. Instead, the quarterback looked at the win dispassionately, making it clear that the result mattered, but the performance stuck with him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I didn’t throw very well tonight,” said Maye to the media right after the game. “I need to be better. We did what we had to do, and that’s what it takes in the playoffs. And just proud of this team. That was fun; that was fun to get one at home, and look forward to be back here next week.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stat-wise, the night was busy and messy at the same time. Maye finished 17 of 29 through the air for 268 yards, tossing one touchdown and one interception. Meanwhile, he also hurt the Bolts with his legs, running 10 times for 66 yards. However, the box score did not hide everything. Two fumbles showed up, too, and one of them ended in a turnover that shifted momentum.

Still, this game never slipped because the Pats’ defense refused to blink. Yes, one interception came off a tip, but the response was immediate. After that pick, the Bolts marched into the red zone levels of confidence, only to get stuffed on fourth and goal. As a result, the City of Angels walked away with zero points on that drive.

Because of that, Maye made sure the spotlight shifted to where he felt it belonged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But this defense was so fun to watch. Congrats to them. It was so fun to watch. They won the game for us,” he said.

However, the self-critique did not stop with the quarterback. On the other side, head coach Mike Vrabel shared his own frustration with Maye’s night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Mike Vrabel opens up about Drake Maye’s performance

From the start, the Patriots offense looked shaky early. Drake Maye did not have his usual rhythm, and the timing felt off. And in the post-game, Mike Vrabel did not dodge the question about his QB’s performance.

Vrabel kept his message balanced when breaking down Maye’s night.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We got to take care of the football. Though he came through when we needed him. The tipped pass is something that was unfortunate… The throw to Hunter, I thought, when we needed him, was elite,” Vrabel said.

So, let’s see how it happened. The scoreboard stayed quiet early. Neither side found the end zone in the first half, which told the story. Still, the Pats grabbed a 6-3 lead before halftime. That edge came after the defense saved the day, stuffing the Bolts on fourth down at the goal line following Maye’s first-quarter interception. As a result, the momentum never fully flipped.

However, the rough patches did not stop after the break. Maye lost a fumble in the third quarter once the Pats pushed into the red zone again. Yet once more, the defense held firm and kept the lead safe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Finally, Maye flipped the script with a 28-yard touchdown strike to Hunter Henry, pushing the score to 16-3 with 9:45 left and giving everyone in the building room to breathe.

Because of that win, the bigger picture now looks different. Next, they stay home again in the divisional round, waiting on either the Texans or the Steelers.