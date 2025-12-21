Patriots’ Drake Maye Explains His Wife Ann Michael’s Popularity as She Earns New Nickname From NFL Community

Essentials Inside The Story Drake Maye spoke on Ann Michael’s viral popularity during a Patriots media session.

The New England Patriots have been on an absolute tear with an 11-3 record, thanks to QB1 Drake Maye’s possible MVP season. With these stellar on-field performances, Drake Maye has grown in popularity among NFL fans, who have showered love and adoration on the young quarterback. But the 20-year-old isn’t the only one experiencing this rise in stardom, as his wife, Ann Michael Maye, has emerged as a popular figure among New England supporters.

When asked about his wife’s rising stardom, Drake Maye offered a heartwarming explanation.

“I think it happened fast… In the last couple weeks, it’s taken off,” Drake Maye said during his interview with Patriots cornerback Devin McCourty. “But, I think it’s her just being herself. She’s been awesome. She’s been a great addition up here for me. Getting married in the offseason, her coming up here to live in Boston. She’s from the South, [has] southern charm. She’s just being herself on social media.”

And the New England QB1 is right, as fans have adored Ann Michael Maye’s social media personality and her recent “Bakemas” challenge for December.

With this support, she has gained 200,000 followers on TikTok after announcing her new social media challenge, while her first “Bakemas” video has garnered close to 1.6 million views and over 2,200 comments. Further, this challenge has helped Ann Michael earn the “Bake Maye” nickname from fans, which has also gone viral on social media.

Drake Maye also highlighted his wife’s new hobby in his sit-down with McCourty while sharing a heartfelt message for Ann Michael.

“[She’s] baking for me, and I’m trynna bring some extra baked goods in here, give some to the offensive line or something,” Maye said. “But she’s just being herself, and I love her for it. I tell her that all the time, ‘Don’t change for anything.’ I think she deserves all the support.”

While Maye is grateful for the warm reception his family has received, he remains grounded regarding the growing expectations around his own historic season. Despite the intensifying MVP conversation, the quarterback has maintained a team-first perspective as he interacted with the media ahead of the Week 16 clash against the Baltimore Ravens.

Drake Maye speaks up on MVP buzz

In his first full season as New England’s starting quarterback, Drake Maye has turned himself into one of the brightest superstars in the league. Through 14 games, Maye has thrown for 3,567 yards and 23 touchdowns, while also rushing for 362 yards and four more TDs. However, the 23-year-old remains focused on winning the Lombardi Trophy over any individual accolade.

“The MVP is obviously one of the big accolades for this league,” Maye said on Friday. “It’s an honor as a player to earn the award, and I respect all the past MVPs, but I think at the end of the day, winning a Super Bowl is the biggest thing. That’s what you work towards, and that’s what this game’s about. I love winning, and the personal accolades come with all that, but I’d rather win (the Super Bowl) than win personal awards. People in that locker room, I know a lot of them feel the same way.”

Now with the Baltimore Ravens next on the schedule, New England fans will hope that Drake Maye can improve on his 14 of 23 passing for over 155 yards and two touchdowns performance from the Week 15-game against the Buffalo Bills and cement his place as the favorite to win the MVP at the end of the season.