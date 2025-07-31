Drake Maye Forced to Apologize to Stefon Diggs & Locker Room After Patriots Training Camp

Drake Maye has been building something special with the New England Patriots during the offseason. Training camp at the Gillette Stadium has shown early signs of his connection with the offensive lineup that could take over the NFL in 2025. Last season, the Patriots were short on weapons and found themselves heading into 2025 with back-to-back 4-13 seasons. They had no real identity on offense. Now? Maye has a new offense, a new head coach in Mike Vrabel, and a whole new vibe.

The addition of veteran Stefon Diggs, in particular, boosted the Patriots’ offensive prospects this offseason. Now, with the training camp in full swing, Drake Maye hit Diggs on back-to-back throws during one of the Patriots’ first full-team sessions. Crisp timing. Strong trust. Fans saw it. Coaches felt it. Drake and Diggs have shown the potential to become one of the top QB-WR duos in the league. But how did they develop just such strong chemistry in such a short time? Turns out it wasn’t just through passes but also with personal bonding time, and… Drake Maye’s dad was also involved. But Maye recently seemed pretty apologetic about the situation.

Before training camp began, Drake Maye took team bonding into his own hands. He invited Stefon Diggs and several teammates to Charlotte, North Carolina. They trained, hung out, and played games. One moment from that offseason trip even caught the team’s social media spotlight. The Patriots’ official Instagram account posted a playful video where Maye recreated his signature rookie-year throw – but with a summer twist. He launched a pass while falling backward off a small platform into the water. On the receiving end? Rhamondre Stevenson, who made the catch while riding a jet ski. But Maye didn’t plan on one thing: his dad being the life of the football conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

USA Today via Reuters Apr 24, 2024; Detroit, MI, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye at the Play Football Prospect Clinic at The Corner Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

On the latest episode of Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams on FanDuel TV, Drake Maye joined live from the Patriots training camp. During the show, Kay Adams told Drake Maye, “He (Stefon Diggs) told me that he got to hang out with your dad. He skipped the water portion, the jet ski portion. Take me into that conversation between your father and Stefon Diggs.” Maye immediately explained what happened. “I apologize, Stef,” Maye laughed. “Talking to my dad… he’s going to talk to him for a while.” So this is what happened: even though Diggs went back home early from the bonding trip, he ended up deep in football talk with Drake’s father.

That turned out to be enough reason for Maye to jokingly apologize to the whole locker room. “They have to talk to my dad, but he’s all about football,” he said. Can you blame him, though? Drake Maye’s father, Mark, isn’t just a chatty dad. He was a college football standout and briefly played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before injuries ended his NFL career. Since then, he’s dedicated himself to coaching high school football in Charlotte, helping young players chase their dreams. But even with all that football knowledge, Drake still gets embarrassed. Typical son behavior, right?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Still, Maye seems to be winning over the locker room. Kay Adams told him, “Stefon Diggs told me that you’re cooler than people think you are.” Maye wasn’t quite sure how to respond. Is that really a compliment? Turns out the word “cool” is something that Maye usually associates with the Patriots’ offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels. “He loves to win,” Maye said. “We can share that in common. He wants to be a champion.” And that mindset is starting to show in how Maye has been holding up during the Patriots’ training camp recently.

Drake Maye’s energy lifts the Patriots’ training camp

Training camp has been intense for the Patriots. As Kay Adams said to Drake Maye, “A lot of excitement, a lot of positivity here at Patriots camp. You guys are all fully sweaty and amazing.” Three straight days of padded practices in the New England summer heat? Brutal. But Maye’s energy hasn’t dropped. He’s stayed sharp and confident.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Recently, on July 30, Drake Maye dropped the best throw of camp. A 40-plus-yard bomb down the right sideline to rookie wideout Kyle Williams. With DJ James and Kyle Dugger in coverage, the throw had to be perfect – and it was. That play set the tone. Maye finished 11-for-14 in team drills that day. He went seven straight practices without an interception. Think that shows growth? Absolutely.

Maye’s taking charge. He’s leading off the field. He’s balling out on it. And even when he’s embarrassed, he owns it. “I’m just trying to be myself out there,” Maye said. “And hopefully, guys enjoy being around me.” So far, it seems they do. But can Maye make that Year 2 leap? With Stefon Diggs in his corner and Mike Vrabel pushing him every day, there’s no limit yet to what Maye can lead the Patriots to this season.