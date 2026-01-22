Patriots’ Drake Maye Gets Real on Mike Vrabel’s Comments About Sacrificing This Body Part for Super Bowl

Drake Maye’s rise with the New England Patriots has been fast and impressive. Wins are coming, expectations are growing, and the spotlight is firmly on the young quarterback. As the Patriots continue their playoff push in the 2025 NFL season, Maye recently found himself reacting to an old but famous comment linked to his head coach, Mike Vrabel.

During a recent appearance on the WEEI Afternoon podcast, Maye was asked about Vrabel’s past remark about what he would be willing to sacrifice to win a Super Bowl.

“No specific body part,” Maye said. “I would be down, but the body part coach Vrabel referred to, I would be, no comment. That would be a tough decision,” he added.

Back in 2019, during an appearance on the ‘Bussin’ with the Boys’ podcast, Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan asked Mike Vrabel, “Would you cut your d**k off for a Super Bowl?”

In response, the three-time Super Bowl winner issued a tongue-in-cheek response, saying, “Been married 20 years. Yeah, probably.” Despite his triumphs as a player, Vrabel joked that he would sacrifice that body part to lift the Lombardi trophy as a head coach, and even doubled down by saying, “She’d [Vrabel’s wife] be like, do you want me to do it? Do you want to do it now?”

Clearly, Maye isn’t as eager to make the same sacrifices as Mike Vrabel. However, the quarterback has become one of the biggest reasons the Patriots are back in contention in the post-Tom Brady era. In his second NFL season, he has entered MVP discussions and helped New England reach the divisional round, where they face the Houston Texans with a place in the AFC Championship Game on the line.

Under Vrabel, the Patriots have built a tough, disciplined identity. While old quotes may grab attention, the real story is New England’s return to relevance. With Maye leading the offense, the Patriots are focused on chasing wins and possibly another Super Bowl without discussing sacrifices.

Drake Maye’s honest take on Mike Vrabel says it all after Patriots’ big playoff win

The New England Patriots’ playoff run just got louder, and so did the bond between their head coach and young quarterback. After a statement win at Gillette Stadium, Drake Maye gave a funny yet telling answer about Mike Vrabel. It showed why this new Patriots pairing is already grabbing NFL attention.

The Patriots defeated the Houston Texans 28-16 in the AFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Drake Maye was sharp under pressure, throwing three touchdown passes and controlling the game from start to finish. But after the win, the focus quickly shifted from stats to leadership.

When asked about Mike Vrabel’s impact, Maye explained how constant the head coach’s presence has been. “Yeah, I think he challenges me,” Maye said. “He challenges me really every day, every day in practice, every day.” Whether it’s during drills or right after a drive, Maye made it clear that Vrabel never switches off, always offering feedback that matters.

Maye also highlighted how Vrabel’s experience shows in big moments. “It’s cool when you can see his emotion on his face when he’s not even playing, he’s coaching,” he said. The young quarterback pointed out that Vrabel’s care goes beyond football, adding, “how much he cares for us… personally.” That balance of toughness and support, Maye said, is what pushes him to be better every single day.

Drake Maye’s words paint a clear picture of Mike Vrabel’s influence in New England. With the Patriots winning in the playoffs and their quarterback growing fast, this coach-QB connection looks real, strong, and built to last.