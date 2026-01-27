Drake Maye Injury Update: NFL Doctor Provides Latest Report On Patriots QB’s Worrying Shoulder Injury

Essentials Inside The Story Drake Maye grabs attention after taking a hit to his throwing shoulder

Experts suggest a mild sprain is possible, but nothing is confirmed

MVP Contender's performance dipped in AFC Championship, raising questions ahead of Super Bowl

The New England Patriots’ latest win was overshadowed by a worrying sight: star quarterback Drake Maye clutching his throwing shoulder. That being said, a two-week break could help the NFL MVP contender to rest and re-gather his form. With this in mind, an experienced NFL doctor stepped forward to share his analysis on how bad the hit could be for him and the team.

“Most likely possibilities: posterior capsular sprain or superior/posterior labral tear (10-11 o’clock) I think he got lucky, and it’s likely a sprain especially since he threw a dime 2 plays later to Mack Hollins,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on X. “Is he sore? Yes Did he significantly dislocate his shoulder? No, unlikely This isn’t the mechanism for an AC sprain.”

Taking 15 sacks in his first three postseason games was never going to be easy for Maye. The AFC Championship Game against the Denver Broncos saw the Patriots’ quarterback reach for his shoulder multiple times in the third quarter. Observers noted he seemed to favor his throwing shoulder after a hit. This led to questions about whether the shoulder was sore or injured. However, there was no official injury report confirming a diagnosis as of now.

The injury appeared to have an impact on his performance, limiting his numbers to 10 of 21 passes for 86 yards (his lowest all season), with no touchdowns thrown. One silver lining was that no turnovers were committed. While the game favored the Patriots to help the team secure a slot at the Super Bowl, questions still linger around his physical status.

Posterior shoulder injuries without major instability are often mild to moderate and typically managed non-surgically with rest and physical therapy. Recovery and return to sport depend on the severity of the injury, pain levels, and strength restoration. Athletes often regain full function, though timelines vary widely depending on the specific demands of their sport.

Reports suggest minor shoulder hits, such as Maye’s, can sometimes be managed without surgery. Neither the Patriots nor the quarterback has confirmed any details, leaving his availability for the Super Bowl uncertain. Analysts and doctors continue to weigh in, but nothing official has been released.

Another NFL doctor drops an analysis of Drake Maye’s injury

Going into the Super Bowl, there seem to be more questions over a young 23-year-old rather than the 28-year-old veteran QB Sam Darnold. The third quarter of the Broncos game saw the protection collapse on a passing play, and Maye scrambled left to avoid pressure. As he went to the ground, he landed on his right elbow with his arm pinned across his body. Immediately after the tackle, the QB grabbed his right shoulder, and the indication drew a solid analysis.

“I am far more concerned about Drake May’s right shoulder than Sam Darnold’s oblique heading into the Super Bowl. I’m not saying Drake May won’t play, and I’m not saying this is a season-ending issue.” Dr. Davis Chao said. “I’m saying that, as of Monday — nearly two weeks before the Super Bowl — the concern level is much higher for Drake May’s throwing shoulder than it is for Sam Darnold’s oblique.”

According to the expert, the sequence strongly points to a right shoulder injury rather than something minor. Chao explained that the appearance fits either a posterior capsular sprain or a possible AC joint sprain. Maye completed a 31-yard flea-flicker pass to Mack Hollins just two plays after the hit. However, Chao noted the play was designed to be wide open. The QB went on to finish with season-low numbers in completions(10) and completion percentage (47.6).

While speculation is on the rise about the AFC Championship winner, reports have also emerged about the rival team’s QB, Sam Darnold. However, no details on an injury have been unveiled for either player yet. While both teams enter the Super Bowl with an uncertain status of their quarterbacks, the next few days could reveal a lot.