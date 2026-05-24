Drake Maye Is on the Verge of Joining Joe Montana, Steve Young and Drew Brees in Exclusive NFL History

Drafted by the New England Patriots as the third overall pick in 2024, the expectations were high for Drake Maye, who will be entering his third year in the NFL season, and he didn’t disappoint. Last year, Maye led the Patriots to an AFC Championship triumph after six seasons, along with topping the pass completion percentage chart.

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“If Maye leads the NFL completion percentage for a second straight season, he will become the first Patriots player to accomplish the feat and the sixth NFL player since 1970 to do so, joining Joe Montana (1980-81), Ken Anderson (1982-83), Steve Young (1994-97), Kurt Warner (1999-2001) and Drew Brees (2009-2011, 2017-2019),” reported ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

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Drake Maye has two records open to break in the 2026 NFL season. And both can only be broken after an efficient output in the offensive unit. In the 2025 season alone, Maye set the franchise record for the highest single-season completion percentage with 72%, shattering former Patriots QB Tom Brady‘s 2007 record with 68.9% in the process.

But heading into the 2026 season, Maye has another achievement to look up to. The 23-year-old QB can become the first Patriots player to lead the NFL completion percentage chart for consecutive seasons, something that even Brady couldn’t achieve in 20 years with the New England. Only five NFL legends so far have broken that record for other teams in the league.

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Player Name Team Completion Percentage Year Joe Montana 49ers 64.5% 1980 63.7% 1981 Ken Anderson Bengals 70.6% 1982 66.7% 1983 Steve Young 49ers 70.3% 1994 66.9 1995 67.7 1996 67.7 1997 Kurt Warner St. Louis Rams 65.1 1999 67.7 2000 68.7 2001 Drew Brees New Orleans Saints 70.6 2009 68.1 2010 71.2 2011 72.0 2017 74.4 2018 74.3 2019

Hence, the expectations are high for Maye. On top of that, in the 2024 season, Maye posted 2,276 passing yards and 15 touchdowns in 13 regular-season games. The numbers improved massively in 2025, when the 23-year-old QB recorded 4,394 passing yards and 31 TDs in 17 regular-season games under Mike Vrabel’s guidance.

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Now, heading into the 2026 season, Maye is working under the same head coach as in 2025. Considering that, Patriots veteran TE Hunter Henry appeared excited to see what the future holds for their standout QB.

“I think the underrated thing he has this year is obviously going into Year 2 in the system is big,” said Henry a few weeks back. “This system demands a lot on the quarterback position. To have a whole offseason to be in the same scheme and really build on what he did last year, I’m excited to see the jump and progress he can make on a day-to-day basis.”

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Under Vrabel, the core of the Patriots’ offensive coaching staff remained the same. However, there were some changes in playmakers for the 23-year-old.

Drake Maye has new faces to work with for the 2026 season

The New England Patriots’ near-perfect 2025 season run was marked by consistency. They finished the season with a 14-3 record, sitting atop the AFC East, before losing the Super Bowl LX final 13-29 to the Seattle Seahawks. Drake Maye led as the signal caller, while Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte stepped up as wide receivers.

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However, heading into the 2026 season, there will be changes after Stephon Diggs’ release in March. However, they immediately followed this development by signing Romeo Doubs as a replacement.

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“All about ball,” said Doubs about Maye in a media interaction. “That’s just something I really appreciate just being around him. I mean, he’s an amazing dude, amazing quarterback in this league. And like I said, I just look forward to just continuously building and understanding this offense just one day at a time.”

Imago EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 28: Drake Maye 10 of the New England Patriots during the game against the New York Jets on December 28, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA DEC 28 Patriots at Jets EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon25122821886

But will Doubs be able to replicate the success that the Diggs-Maye partnership brought to the Patriots? In the 2025 season, the former Packers WR recorded 724 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 16 games, while Diggs had 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 17 regular-season games. The Patriots see it as a suitable replacement, but they also have another playmaker ready to catch passes from Maye.

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Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown has asked for a trade away from the team. And according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots stand out as the most desired destination by Brown.

“A.J. Brown trade to the Patriots is still on the table and still tracking to happen on or after June 1, per league sources. The two sides have discussed a deal, but neither has been willing to commit to it until after June 1, when Brown’s $40 million salary cap charge would be split between this and next year,” Schefter reported in April.

However, as things stand, more teams have entered the conversation to sign the Eagles WR. On that note, it will be interesting to see what the final playmaker lineup for Drake Maye and the Patriots will look like.