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Drake Maye Is on the Verge of Joining Joe Montana, Steve Young and Drew Brees in Exclusive NFL History

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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May 24, 2026 | 12:14 PM EDT

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Drake Maye Is on the Verge of Joining Joe Montana, Steve Young and Drew Brees in Exclusive NFL History

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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May 24, 2026 | 12:14 PM EDT

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Drafted by the New England Patriots as the third overall pick in 2024, the expectations were high for Drake Maye, who will be entering his third year in the NFL season, and he didn’t disappoint. Last year, Maye led the Patriots to an AFC Championship triumph after six seasons, along with topping the pass completion percentage chart.

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“If Maye leads the NFL completion percentage for a second straight season, he will become the first Patriots player to accomplish the feat and the sixth NFL player since 1970 to do so, joining Joe Montana (1980-81), Ken Anderson (1982-83), Steve Young (1994-97), Kurt Warner (1999-2001) and Drew Brees (2009-2011, 2017-2019),” reported ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

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Drake Maye has two records open to break in the 2026 NFL season. And both can only be broken after an efficient output in the offensive unit. In the 2025 season alone, Maye set the franchise record for the highest single-season completion percentage with 72%, shattering former Patriots QB Tom Brady‘s 2007 record with 68.9% in the process.

But heading into the 2026 season, Maye has another achievement to look up to. The 23-year-old QB can become the first Patriots player to lead the NFL completion percentage chart for consecutive seasons, something that even Brady couldn’t achieve in 20 years with the New England. Only five NFL legends so far have broken that record for other teams in the league.

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Player Name TeamCompletion PercentageYear
Joe Montana49ers64.5%1980
63.7%1981
Ken AndersonBengals70.6%1982
66.7%1983
Steve Young49ers70.3%1994
66.91995
67.71996
67.71997
Kurt WarnerSt. Louis Rams65.11999
67.72000
68.72001
Drew BreesNew Orleans Saints70.62009
68.12010
71.22011
72.02017
74.42018
74.32019

Hence, the expectations are high for Maye. On top of that, in the 2024 season, Maye posted 2,276 passing yards and 15 touchdowns in 13 regular-season games. The numbers improved massively in 2025, when the 23-year-old QB recorded 4,394 passing yards and 31 TDs in 17 regular-season games under Mike Vrabel’s guidance.

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Now, heading into the 2026 season, Maye is working under the same head coach as in 2025. Considering that, Patriots veteran TE Hunter Henry appeared excited to see what the future holds for their standout QB.

“I think the underrated thing he has this year is obviously going into Year 2 in the system is big,” said Henry a few weeks back. “This system demands a lot on the quarterback position. To have a whole offseason to be in the same scheme and really build on what he did last year, I’m excited to see the jump and progress he can make on a day-to-day basis.”

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Under Vrabel, the core of the Patriots’ offensive coaching staff remained the same. However, there were some changes in playmakers for the 23-year-old.

Drake Maye has new faces to work with for the 2026 season

The New England Patriots’ near-perfect 2025 season run was marked by consistency. They finished the season with a 14-3 record, sitting atop the AFC East, before losing the Super Bowl LX final 13-29 to the Seattle Seahawks. Drake Maye led as the signal caller, while Stefon Diggs and Kayshon Boutte stepped up as wide receivers.

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However, heading into the 2026 season, there will be changes after Stephon Diggs’ release in March. However, they immediately followed this development by signing Romeo Doubs as a replacement.

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“All about ball,” said Doubs about Maye in a media interaction. “That’s just something I really appreciate just being around him. I mean, he’s an amazing dude, amazing quarterback in this league. And like I said, I just look forward to just continuously building and understanding this offense just one day at a time.”

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But will Doubs be able to replicate the success that the Diggs-Maye partnership brought to the Patriots? In the 2025 season, the former Packers WR recorded 724 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 16 games, while Diggs had 1,013 receiving yards and four touchdowns in 17 regular-season games. The Patriots see it as a suitable replacement, but they also have another playmaker ready to catch passes from Maye.

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Philadelphia Eagles WR A.J. Brown has asked for a trade away from the team. And according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Patriots stand out as the most desired destination by Brown.

“A.J. Brown trade to the Patriots is still on the table and still tracking to happen on or after June 1, per league sources. The two sides have discussed a deal, but neither has been willing to commit to it until after June 1, when Brown’s $40 million salary cap charge would be split between this and next year,” Schefter reported in April.

However, as things stand, more teams have entered the conversation to sign the Eagles WR. On that note, it will be interesting to see what the final playmaker lineup for Drake Maye and the Patriots will look like.

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Nilaav Ranjan Gogoi

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Nilaav Gogoi is a writer on the combat sports team at EssentiallySports, specializing in fight night coverage and post-fight analysis. A former national-level athlete, he brings a competitive perspective that helps him break down the finer details of what unfolds inside the cage and ring. With over two years of experience covering MMA and boxing, Nilaav has built a strong foundation in live event reporting, play-by-play analysis, and trend-driven storytelling. His reporting blends technical insight with clarity, making complex moments accessible to a wide audience. Currently pursuing a degree in Sports Management, Nilaav approaches combat sports journalism with both analytical rigor and long-term industry awareness, aiming to deliver informed, engaging coverage for modern fight fans.

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Antra Koul

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