Drake Maye Issues Statement on Losing Pats WR Amid Stefon Diggs Controversy

The New England Patriots edged out the New York Jets with a lopsided score of 42-10. It was a big moment of celebration on the field, but veteran wide receiver Mack Hollins wasn’t part of it. Hollins is grappling with a health scare, and his absence is indeed weighing heavily on the team. And now, quarterback Drake Maye has opened up about losing Hollins as the Patriots march towards the postseason.

“It’s tough… A glue guy for us that’s turned into a big time player…” he said via reporter Carlos A. Lopez’s post on X. “He’s a Tar Heel that just makes plays, and he’s smart like every Tar Heel I know… It’s next man up like it’s been all year long.”

As Drake Maye mentioned, Hollins indeed has had an impressive season with 550 yards, 46 receptions, and two touchdowns. These figures surpassed whatever he ‌achieved in his previous two seasons, but now he may spend the remaining season on the sidelines. The Patriots have placed him on ‌injured reserve in the wake of an abdominal injury. With rules regarding injured reserve coming into play, Hollins will sit out the regular season and at least two potential playoff matchups.

The player already missed the Week 17 game against the Jets despite traveling with the team and being present on the sideline. The situation is telling because the 32-year-old had no injury designation just a week ago when the Patriots played the Baltimore Ravens. Even head coach Mike Vrabel is clueless about the wideout’s availability for the remaining stretch.

“We won’t be able to see him for another three weeks, so at that point in time, then we would make a decision, and I hope that’s one that we could make,” he said. “But right now, I don’t think I can predict anything.”

Hollins’ absence is a major blow and comes at a crucial stage in the tournament, when New England has wonthe AFC East and is heading into the postseason. Since signing a two-year deal this offseason, the former fourth-round pick has established himself as a reliable weapon on the offense. Beyond catching passes, the Patriots value his blocking, helping both in the run game and in pass protection.

With Hollins and Kayshon Boutte out in Week 17, wideouts Efton Chism and Kyle Williams stepped up to fill the gap. They may be expected to expand their roles in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, Drake Maye’s team is having a full-blown controversy off the field involving Stefon Diggs.

