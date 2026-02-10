Drake Maye Makes Final Decision on Surgery Amid Shoulder Injury Struggles After Patriots Super Bowl 60 Loss

After a defeat against the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, New England Patriots QB1 Drake Maye has provided clarity on his shoulder injury. Maye put forth one of the worst performances of his NFL career by going for 295 yards and absorbing six sacks. An uncharacteristic performance, perhaps affected by his injury from the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos.

“No medical procedures needed. Just some time off before getting started again,” Maye said, as per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

After the 29-13 loss, Maye revealed that his final decision was not to consider any medical procedures. Now, as the offseason begins, the Patriots’ QB1 has shared he won’t need surgery for his shoulder. After the AFC Championship triumph, Maye had been limited in one practice and then held out of another as he landed on his right shoulder on a 13-yard run late in the third quarter against the Broncos.

But he shared that he was over the injury after arriving in California on February 1, as he practiced fully in the Patriots’ three workouts leading up to the Super Bowl. Maye then revealed on Thursday that he was feeling great, despite being on the injury report all last week, per NFL rules.

But then in the Super Bowl, Drake Maye struggled immensely as he failed to replicate his incredible passing game, which, through the 2025 season, helped him emerge as an MVP contender. However, after the loss against Seattle, he expressed that the shoulder injury didn’t limit him on Sunday night.

“I think it’d be hard to say that,” Maye said. “I was feeling good enough to be out there. If I’m out there, I wouldn’t put the team in harm’s way to not be myself. Just didn’t make the plays tonight.”

While Drake Maye avoids major surgery regarding his shoulder, the Patriots’ QB1 was still extremely dejected as he failed to perform on the biggest night of his NFL career so far.

Drake Maye gets emotional after Super Bowl LX loss

The 2025 NFL was nothing short of exceptional for Drake Maye until the Super Bowl defeat, as he emerged as the focal point of a historic Patriots turnaround. Playing in his second year, Maye led New England to a 14-3 record after finishing at the bottom of the AFC East with just four wins. But with his 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns, the 23-year-old emerged as one of the best players in the league and even bagged a Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro nod.

However, with this promising season finishing on a disappointing note, Maye was emotional reflecting on his performance throughout the year.

“This hurts. It definitely hurts. They played better than us tonight,” he said, as per SB Nation. “They deserved to win that game. For the whole team and myself, what a journey it’s been for us. I love this team and those guys in the locker room. We left it all on the field and just came up short. We didn’t play our best, and that’s what happens. It’s going to sting for a while, but that’s what you sign up for.”

Despite the defeat, these emerge as positive words for the New England supporters who will hope that Drake Maye and Co. can come back stronger in the next season and bring back the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since 2019.