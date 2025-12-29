Drake Maye Makes NFL History, Surpasses Tom Brady in Patriots Win vs Jets

Quarterback Drake Maye delivered a performance New England Patriots fans won’t forget in a long time. After their 42-10 blowout win over the New York Jets, the 23-year-old quarterback placed his name above legendary Tom Brady in a historic feat.
“Drake Maye recorded a 99.8 QBR today,” ESPN‘s NFL Analyst Seth Walder wrote on X. “That’s the highest QBR game in the metric’s history, back to 2006.”
His 99.8 QBR rating pushed him past Brady’s previous Patriots record of 99.7, set during a 49–28 win over the Miami Dolphins in October 2007. For a franchise built on Brady’s legacy, Maye’s milestone adds an impressive new chapter.
