brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Drake Maye Makes NFL History, Surpasses Tom Brady in Patriots Win vs Jets

ByMuskan Lodhi

Dec 28, 2025 | 10:48 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Drake Maye Makes NFL History, Surpasses Tom Brady in Patriots Win vs Jets

ByMuskan Lodhi

Dec 28, 2025 | 10:48 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Quarterback Drake Maye delivered a performance New England Patriots fans won’t forget in a long time. After their 42-10 blowout win over the New York Jets, the 23-year-old quarterback placed his name above legendary Tom Brady in a historic feat.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Drake Maye recorded a 99.8 QBR today,” ESPN‘s NFL Analyst Seth Walder wrote on X. “That’s the highest QBR game in the metric’s history, back to 2006.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His 99.8 QBR rating pushed him past Brady’s previous Patriots record of 99.7, set during a 49–28 win over the Miami Dolphins in October 2007. For a franchise built on Brady’s legacy, Maye’s milestone adds an impressive new chapter.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved