Drake Maye Officially at Risk of Losing 9 Players Immediately After Super Bowl as Mike Vrabel Threatens Benching

The New England Patriots are heading to the Super Bowl, and there’s no stopping them. Whether they’ll bring home a trophy is a short-term question, but there are bigger troubles at bay. At present, the front office faces a deep financial paradox. It’s time to decide “who stays, who goes,” and the latest Spotrac projection shows nine layers who have been instrumental to the team’s success under Drake Maye’s leadership.

“The Patriots current 7 pending unrestricted free agents are:” read the latest X post by writer Alex Barth. “RB D’Ernest Johnson TE Austin Hooper OT Vederian Lowe OT Thayer Munford DT Khyiris Tonga LB K’Lavon Chaisson S Jaylinn Hawkins.”

Particularly, these players fall into two critical categories: Unrestricted free agents and Exclusive Rights free agents. The former creates complications for the New England front office. As things stand, second-year player Maye stands to lose nine of his teammates.

After a breakout 7.5-sack season on a prove-it deal, edge rusher Chaisson’s market value has rocketed to nearly $9 million. The same is true for safety Hawkins, who is projected at above $8 million if he enters the market.

The oldest on the list is veteran tight end Hooper, whose projected market value ($2.4 million) is roughly half of what he was previously making ($5 million). But perhaps the most critical name on the list is Lowe.

Losing him would leave the young quarterback vulnerable to the exact kind of hits that shorten careers. That news comes after the QB has already been sacked 15 times in his first-ever postseason year.

Then, there are Deneric Prince, Isaiah Iton, and Jack Westover listed as exclusive rights free agents. Here, the Patriots hold all the cards and do not put a burden on the salary cap to retain them. That brings the total number of players that can be lost to nine.

The Patriots would be expected to retain as many players from the Super Bowl squad as they can. Based on the projected NFL salary cap for 2026, the team has an estimated north of $30 million in space.

That’s why the front office could be playing a calculated game of “who stays, who goes.” They would be expected to be willing to let veterans like Hooper walk if it means they can save enough money to potentially reset the market for a superstar receiver or another offensive tackle in the upcoming 2026 draft.

Interestingly, there’s an option for the Patriots to free up a massive amount of space in 2026 without cutting a single player. By restructuring defensive tackle Milton Williams’ team-high cap hit and giving him cash up front, the team saves $13.4 million.

Similarly, they can lower the expensive cap hits of veterans Carlton Davis ($11.1 million), Mike Onwenu ($12.2 million), and Stefon Diggs ($15.6 million) by signing them to extensions. It not only rewards them for leading the team to the Super Bowl, but also spreads their costs over future years. Together, these sum up to $48 million. This way, they can keep their Super Bowl core together while also being aggressive in free agency (if needed).

All of that cap flexibility paints a picture of stability and control at the top. But inside the locker room, the tone is far less comfortable. That is where Mike Vrabel steps in.

Mike Vrabel threatens to bench the locker room

While the front office sits with a calculator, head coach Mike Vrabel is tasked with discipline. It turns out Vrabel doesn’t bother himself with short wins until the main goal is achieved. That’s why, despite advancing to the Super Bowl in the ice-cold weather in Denver, he gave his team an ultimatum.

“The bus is leaving at 8 in the morning, so if you ain’t on it, you ain’t playing in the Bowl,” he told his locker room, via DT Milton Williams.

Due to the bad weather, the Patriots had to stay in Denver following the 10-7 AFC Championship win over the Broncos. So Vrabel didn’t put any “curfew” for the night. But he made sure his players realized what was at stake once they woke up in the morning.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – DECEMBER 28: Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots during the game against the New York Jets on December 28, 2025 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

“I ain’t playing. He said that,” confirmed Williams, when pressed if he’s being serious.

This isn’t something new to the New England locker room. Vrabel is known for his “no-nonsense” approach since he stood at the helm. In fact, during his days with the Titans, he used to make the players watch tapes of their ugliest mistakes in front of the whole team to ensure they didn’t repeat them. Former player Logan Ryan described those lessons as “embarrassing,” as the coaching staff didn’t spare even the highest-paid players.

For New England, the Super Bowl run has been built on discipline just as much as talent. If the Patriots are lifting the Lombardi next, it will be because Vrabel’s hard lines held firm when it mattered most.