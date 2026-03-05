Drake Maye & Patriots Locker Room React to Stefon Diggs’ Release as Ousted WR Issues Statement

The New England Patriots shocked the football world after the franchise released veteran wideout Stefon Diggs after just one season into his three-year contract. Diggs joined the Patriots on a three-year, $63.5 million deal in March 2025 and justified this price tag with a solid 1000-yard performance. But alongside these consistent performances, Diggs also emerged as a locker room leader, and hence, after his exit, several New England stars, including QB1 Drake Maye, expressed appreciation for him.

Maye tagged Stefon Diggs in his Instagram story while adding a heart emoji. Similarly, cornerback Christian Gonzalez also shared a brief message for the veteran wideout in his Instagram story. “One of the realest nd best teammates ever played with, 1 of 1 for real!” Gonzalez wrote.

These comments highlight the lasting impact Stefon Diggs had on the young Patriots locker room, which entered 2025 after a disappointing 3-14 season in 2024. Highlighting this quality in the veteran receiver, Patriots backup quarterback Joshua Dobbs praised Diggs after he recorded his 900th career reception.

December 28, 2025, East Rutherford, New Jersey: New England Patriots wide receiver STEFON DIGGS in action at MetLife Stadium. New England defeats New York 42 to 10.

“The leadership he’s taken with the team,” Dobbs said, as per ESPN. “The selfless approach he’s taken. Then also the communication he has — he’s asking great questions, he’s locked in on the defense, to make sure he’s in the right spot for us to get him the football. He’s obviously done that throughout his career very well, and it’s cool — 900 catches is a lot.”

With these comments, it’s clear that the decision to release Stefon Diggs wasn’t because of his production or team chemistry issues; it was a financial one. Diggs’ cap number was set to rise from $10.5 million to $26.5 million, with the $6 million in guarantees that would have triggered if he remained on the roster beyond next week. Hence, by releasing the 32-year-old, the New England front office has cleared up significant cap space heading into free agency and the draft.

Now, as the Stefon Diggs chapter comes to an end in Foxborough, the veteran wideout was nothing but appreciative of his time with the Patriots as he shared a wholesome message for his teammates on social media.

Stefon Diggs shares heartwarming message after New England exit

Stefon Diggs has finally spoken out after the New England Patriots released him following only one season with the team. For the Pats, Diggs recorded a team-high 85 receptions for 1,013 yards with four touchdowns in the regular season. Then, in the postseason run to Super Bowl LX, Diggs finished with 14 receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown in four playoff games.

Reflecting on this time in New England, the experienced wide receiver posted a short but heartfelt message to fans on social media upon hearing the news.

In his recent Instagram Stories, Diggs wrote, “THANK YOU for a hell of a year.” He also thanked the supporters by describing them as “family forever.” He concluded his message by writing, “Until we meet again,” before signing off with his jersey number, “8.”

As the Patriots move on from Stefon Diggs, all eyes will be on the veteran receiver as any team signing him for the 2026 season will immediately bolster its offense and better its chances of winning a Super Bowl.