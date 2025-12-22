Drake Maye Puts Locker Room on Alert After Mike Vrabel Clears Patriots’ Expectations

The New England Patriots delivered a statement win on Sunday night as they beat the Baltimore Ravens 28–24 and locked up their first playoff spot since 2021. Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye led the charge as he erased an 11-point deficit and once again proved why many already view him as a legitimate MVP candidate. But after the win, Maye put his locker room on alert as he made it clear that simply reaching the playoffs isn’t enough.

“That was one of the goals,” Drake Maye said in a recent presser. “Win the division – that’s still kind of what we’re fighting for. It’s awesome to clinch the playoffs, but we want to win the division.”

So, Drake Maye emphasized that winning the division remains the real objective, sending a clear message throughout the locker room. With Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel setting firm expectations and Maye embracing the pressure, New England suddenly looks like a team that expects to win – not just participate.

