brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NFL

Drake Maye Puts Locker Room on Alert After Mike Vrabel Clears Patriots’ Expectations

ByShreyashi Bhattacharjee

Dec 22, 2025 | 1:31 AM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NFL

Drake Maye Puts Locker Room on Alert After Mike Vrabel Clears Patriots’ Expectations

ByShreyashi Bhattacharjee

Dec 22, 2025 | 1:31 AM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

The New England Patriots delivered a statement win on Sunday night as they beat the Baltimore Ravens 28–24 and locked up their first playoff spot since 2021. Patriots’ quarterback Drake Maye led the charge as he erased an 11-point deficit and once again proved why many already view him as a legitimate MVP candidate. But after the win, Maye put his locker room on alert as he made it clear that simply reaching the playoffs isn’t enough. 

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“That was one of the goals,” Drake Maye said in a recent presser. “Win the division – that’s still kind of what we’re fighting for. It’s awesome to clinch the playoffs, but we want to win the division.”

So, Drake Maye emphasized that winning the division remains the real objective, sending a clear message throughout the locker room. With Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel setting firm expectations and Maye embracing the pressure, New England suddenly looks like a team that expects to win – not just participate.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story… Stay tuned for more updates

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved