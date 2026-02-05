Drake Maye Reveals Bills’ Role in Patriots Success Ahead of Super Bowl LX vs Seahawks

Essentials Inside The Story Drake Maye revealed how exhaustion in the locker room proved that the team could cross any roadblocks coming their way

Super Bowl LX marks the New England's 12th Super Bowl appearance

Maye injured his right shoulder during the AFC Championship game, days ahead of Super Bowl LX

For the New England Patriots, the road from a 4-13 record to Super Bowl LX started with a single, season-defining win, and quarterback Drake Maye believes it came against their biggest rival. While analysts pitched in several theories to explain the success, Drake Maye believes their victory over the Bills’ home game winning streak played a crucial role in their success.

“It’s got to be that week five Buffalo game,” Maye told NBC. “They were on a big home win streak. It’s tough to play there. It’s a division opponent. We had this kind of motto we were following as Rogue Warriors, and we started it in Miami, two weeks before, and then we were going to Buffalo, and we were like maybe three weeks before in Miami, but we were like, this is a test.”

“Having that exhaustion in the locker room after the win, it wasn’t even really excitement; it was more like that took a lot. I think from that moment on, you could kind of see the guys rally around each other, rally around coach, and just loved being there and love moments like that because that’s what makes this game worth it.”

The week 5 clash at the Highmark Stadium saw the Patriots pull off a 23–20 road win over the Bills. The victory marked an end to Buffalo’s long home dominance by snapping a 14-game home winning streak. The Bills had not lost a home game since November 13, 2023, when they were defeated by the Denver Broncos. Winning in that stadium is never easy, which made the result even more meaningful for the Patriots while proving that they were ready to handle tough environments against a division rival.

The Patriots also controlled the game in crucial areas. They won the turnover battle by forcing three takeaways, including two recovered fumbles and one interception, while giving the ball away only once. The win gave New England its first consecutive victories since the 2022 season and improved the team to 2-0 in AFC East play.

As for Drake Maye, the QB completed 22 of 30 passes for 273 yards. Adding more to his dominance, the 23-year-old didn’t throw any interceptions and kept the offense moving without big mistakes, giving his team a chance to win. He also ran the ball three times for 12 yards.

However, the quarterback’s preparation for his debut performance at the Super Bowl was challenged by a concerning injury. While fans were eagerly awaiting a response, he recently stepped forward with one.

Drake Maye drops injury update ahead of the Super Bowl clash

All eyes are currently on Drake Maye and his right shoulder as Super Bowl LX approaches. The concern started during the AFC Championship game against the Denver Broncos as he incurred an injury likely in the third quarter after Maye took off on a 13-yard run. The play saw safety Talanoa Hufanga perform a tackle that ended with a blow to Maye’s shoulder. However, despite the hit, Maye finished with 86 passing yards, 65 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, no turnovers, and five sacks taken.

As Maye was listed on the injury report, Patriots fans grew nervous with the biggest game of the season coming up. However, things now look better as the 23-year-old stepped forward to confirm his status.

“I feel good. I’ll be just fine,” Maye said during a press conference. “I threw a good bit. I threw as much as I would at a normal practice. I felt great and looking forward to getting back out there Wednesday and Thursday for practice and Friday to get ready for a normal week of prep.”

Maye explained that he felt a major improvement while traveling to San Francisco. He said the flight helped him “turn a corner” and that throwing the ball again felt normal. According to comments shared by the NFL Network, Maye made it clear he expects to be fully ready. With confidence high again, he is preparing to face the Seattle Seahawks and their top-ranked defense, ready to compete for the Lombardi Trophy.