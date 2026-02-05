Drake Maye Reveals Shoulder Injury Update as Patriots QB Announces News On Super Bowl Availability

Essentials Inside The Story A late injury scare briefly cast doubt over New England's Super Bowl hopes

Drake Maye has finally addressed the concern himself

What does coach Mike Vrabel have to say about his quarterback?

For the New England Patriots, the dream of a Super Bowl title suddenly felt fragile, all because of an injury concern for their star quarterback, Drake Maye. The quarterback was included on the injury list with a shoulder concern. Fans are aware that Maye has delivered a sensational sophomore season for the Patriots, leading the franchise to the divisional and conference titles with near-MVP numbers. With the Big Game just days away, the QB has now broken his silence on his availability for the championship.

“I feel good. I’ll be just fine,” Maye said during his press conference on Super Bowl LX Opening Night. “I threw a good bit. I threw as much as I would at a normal practice. I felt great and looking forward to getting back out there Wednesday and Thursday for practice and Friday to get ready for a normal week of prep.”

The injury likely happened during the AFC Championship game against the Broncos. It appears to have occurred in the third quarter, right after a 13-yard run. On that play, safety Talanoa Hufanga made the tackle and came down hard on Maye’s right shoulder. Alongside this injury, Maye recorded 86 passing yards, 65 rushing yards, one rushing score, and no turnovers while being sacked five times.

Now looking forward to the Super Bowl, Drake Maye revealed he had finally put his injury behind him and is ready to take on the Seattle Seahawks’ No. 1 defense for the Lombardi Trophy.

“I turned a corner landing on the flight (to San Francisco on Sunday),” he said in his recent press conference, as per NFL Network. “I felt good from the flight and throwing out there today, I think I turned the corner, and I really had no doubt being 100% for the game, this is the Super Bowl. We get two weeks to prepare for it and do whatever we got to do to get it right. I’ve got confidence and feel good.”

Along with Drake Maye, head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels also issued a vote of confidence in their star signal-caller before the biggest game of the season.

Vrabel and McDaniels issue positive update on Drake Maye’s fitness after injury

Drake Maye had a huge regular season, completing 72 percent of his passes for 4,394 yards, throwing 31 touchdowns with only eight interceptions. He even added 450 rushing yards and four more scores. Because of that, losing him for the Super Bowl would have been devastating for the Patriots.

As they try to relive what they pulled off in 2015 against the Seattle Seahawks, when they won 28-24, not having their quarterback would have stripped the offense of its biggest weapon and made that task far tougher. To reassure fans about the health of their QB1, Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel reiterated in a recent press conference that Maye looked good.

“We had a good third-down day,” he said. “I thought that the ball came out good. I thought it was a crisp practice for Drake and for everybody else.”

Subsequently, Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was also asked if he expected any limitations with Maye’s shoulder entering Sunday’s contest.

“Nope,” McDaniels confidently stated, per the Boston Globe.

With these updates, the New England supporters will hope that Drake Maye and the Patriots can continue their stellar form for one more game and bring home the Lombardi Trophy for the first time since 2019.