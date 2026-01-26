Drake Maye’s Wife Ann Shares Emotional Super Bowl Message After Patriots Defeat Broncos

Sunday’s AFC Championship was not clean, dominant, or statistically impressive. It was survival football in the snow, decided by defense and a single mistake. And that tension is what made the moment land harder than the numbers suggested. After the New England Patriots defeated the Denver Broncos 10-7 to clinch a Super Bowl berth, one reaction stood out beyond the box score.

Shortly after the win, Ann Michael Maye, wife of quarterback Drake Maye, shared an emotional message on Instagram celebrating the Patriots’ return to the Super Bowl. “WE ARE GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL!!!!! Words can’t even begin to describe how proud I am of you, #10!!!! Watching your dreams come true is the biggest blessing and I love you!!!!!”

The post was accompanied by photos taken on the field after the game, including moments with tight end Hunter Henry and his wife, Parker Elizabeth Henry.

The timing mattered because this was not a routine playoff celebration. It followed the first Super Bowl appearance of Maye’s career and the Patriots’ first trip back to the game in seven years. It also came after a performance that demanded resilience more than highlight throws. The AFC Championship began under manageable conditions before snowfall reshaped the game. Denver struck first, taking a 7-0 lead. From there, points were scarce.

Maye completed 10 of 21 passes for 86 yards and rushed for 65 yards. He was not asked to dominate. He was asked to endure. Meanwhile, Denver started backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham, who finished with 133 passing yards but could not capitalize late.

The game turned in the second quarter when Stidham fumbled, setting up the Patriots’ only touchdown. It stayed that way until the final minutes, when Leonard Taylor III blocked a 45-yard field goal attempt that would have tied the game. New England advanced by doing just enough.

Why this AFC Championship win meant more than the box score

Maye finished the regular season with 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns, ranking among the league’s most productive quarterbacks. That body of work is why the Patriots reached this stage. Still, the AFC Championship demanded a different skill set.

Winning a conference title while scoring only 10 points is rare. Winning it in heavy snow with a young quarterback under pressure is rarer. That context is what made Ann Maye’s message resonate beyond a typical celebratory post from a player’s family. It captured the raw emotion of the moment, relief after a grueling win, and pride in reaching the sport’s biggest stage.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA New England Patriots at New York Jets Dec 28, 2025 East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye 10 warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. East Rutherford MetLife Stadium New Jersey USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xRobertxDeutschx 20251228_ajw_jo9_027

Her visibility has grown throughout the season, from attending games regularly to wearing an “I love Drake Maye” shirt in the stands. This moment, however, shifted her role from supportive presence to public symbol of the journey.

The Patriots will face the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium. The path there already changed expectations. New England proved it can win when Maye is not at his best, leaning on defense and situational execution instead. That adaptability will define how the Super Bowl is framed.

Over the next two weeks, the spotlight will only intensify. So will the scrutiny. For Drake Maye, the Super Bowl represents a chance to accelerate his legacy. For Ann Maye, it marks the moment when private support fully entered the public stage.