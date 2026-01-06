Drake Maye Sends Strong Message on Struggling Rhamondre Stevenson After Resurgence vs. Dolphins

Essentials Inside The Story Drake Maye publicly defended Rhamondre Stevenson following Miami blowout.

Drake Maye’s lone touchdown pass in the New England Patriots’ finale was turned into six points by running back Rhamondre Stevenson. For the veteran RB, this season came with its share of hard lessons and scrutiny. But the finale flipped a switch, and that’s what the quarterback reinforced in his message.

“We hadn’t lost confidence in Rhamondre. He brings it every week. He’s all 3 phases—running the ball, catching the football, pass blocking…He’s a great teammate… Always got a smile on his face,” said Maye about Stevenson, per NFL reporter Carlos A. Lopez.

The early part of the season was rough for Stevenson. He battled ball-security issues, fumbling three times in the first five games. Then came a toe injury that forced him to miss three games.

Rookie TreVeyon Henderson stepped up in the backfield, keeping the ground game afloat until Stevenson’s return. Then the veteran cleaned up the mistakes and quietly began checking every box the Patriots needed.

As a rusher, he finished the regular season with over 600 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. As a receiver, he became a reliable safety valve for Maye, stacking up nine games with a 100% catch percentage in just 14 appearances.

That complete skill set is exactly why Maye was so quick to praise Stevenson after the win. And why wouldn’t he? The vibes in New England have completely flipped, with the Patriots clinching their first AFC East title since 2019. And the turnaround was on full display against the Miami Dolphins.

Rhamondre Stevenson dominates in Patriots’ blowout win over Dolphins

The Patriots absolutely dominated the Dolphins in a 38-10 win. New England’s offense racked up over 450 total yards, while Miami’s attack struggled so badly it could not even reach 200 yards. And right at the center of that offensive explosion was Stevenson, who delivered his best game of the season.

In that blowout win, Stevenson rushed for 131 yards on just seven carries, a staggering 18.7 yards per attempt, and he found the end zone three times. Plus, he has not fumbled the ball once after Week 5. That blend of production and security earned him public praise from head coach Mike Vrabel.

“I appreciate all of our backs’ ability to protect, and Rhamondre does that… He cares deeply about this team… I was excited to be able to have him be a game captain for us, and I think he’s just continued to get better. He’s continued to make people miss and to run hard and still protect the football,” Vrabel said postgame.

The Patriots now turn their attention to the postseason. They will host the Chargers at Gillette on Sunday in the Wild Card round. This year marks one of the best seasons of Vrabel’s coaching career, as he led New England to a 14-3 finish.